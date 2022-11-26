Muffin fight? Get to Innovation Week at Platform Calgary

Anyone up for a virtual muffin fight?

As part of Platform Calgary's Innovation Week, there's a family-friendly Ultimate Muffin Fighting Championship taking place Saturday afternoon.

Hosted by start-up Red Iron Labs, the muffin fight is actually a gaming competition.

"Test your virtual combat strength in the third Ultimate Muffin Championship," it says on Platform Calgary's website promoting Innovation Week.

"Muffin fighters will play each other one on one (best of three matches), in a single elimination bracket," it added. "Controllers/consoles will be provided."

It’s a great day to bake and get ready for Ultimate Muffin Fight Championship.



You can still register! We’ve even got prizes for the top three winners…we can’t wait to see you!https://t.co/nW1mOsXioH#InnovationWeekYYC #yyctech #yycinnovation #startupyyc pic.twitter.com/lzHaXHW48L — Red Iron Labs #YYC #VR (@RedIronLabs) November 23, 2022

If muffin fighting isn't your thing, there will also be Super Smash Bros., Super Smash Bros. Melee and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Squad Strike offered.

The event is free of charge, but organizers ask players to bring a Nintendo Switch for Ultimate.

Registration closes at 2 p.m.

Doors open at noon and the event runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the East Annex Room of Platform Calgary, 407 Ninth Avenue S.E.