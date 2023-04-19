Multiculturalism council member who resigned over anti-Semitic posts apologizes

A Calgary Realtor who resigned from Alberta's new multiculturalism council this week is apologizing for sharing an anti-Semitic image on social media.

Tariq Khan offered his resignation to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith after the Opposition NDP resurrected the posts and asked Smith to remove him from the Premier's Council on Multiculturalism.

Khan apologized to the Jewish community and says he understands his actions were insensitive, inappropriate and caused deep hurt.

He says it was a grave mistake and he regrets not taking the time to educate himself on the importance of social media responsibility.

Khan says he takes full responsibility for his actions and would reach out to the community to renew the relationship.

Smith announced the new 30-member council Friday to promote cultural diversity and inclusiveness in Alberta.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2023.