Parks Canada asks Canadians about their Lake Louise, Moraine Lake experiences

Parks Canada is launching a public survey aimed at guiding improvements to Lake Louise and Moraine Lake, some of the most popular destinations in Banff National Park.

The agency says it wants to know more from Canadians as visitor numbers continue to rise following 2023-24, which was the "busiest (year) on record."

"Rising visitation impacts visitor experience, safety and ecological integrity. To ensure that visitation is sustainable, Parks Canada is undergoing a visitor use management planning process for the Lake Louise area including Moraine Lake," officials said in a news release.

The online survey, open until July 28, asks what Canadians value in the Lake Louise area, if there are barriers to their enjoyment and what Parks Canada could do to help increase visitors to the area.

"Visitor use management considers the type, timing, amount and distribution of visitor activities and behaviours," Parks Canada said.

"It is founded on desired conditions, or what we are trying to achieve, for visitor experiences and opportunities, for natural and cultural resources and for facilities and services."

Earlier this year, On-It Regional Transit added direct service to Lake Louise and Moraine Lake, giving visitors the option get on the bus in Calgary and ride to the picturesque glacier-fed lakes.

The service could mean savings for some families as Parks Canada increased daily parking fees at Lake Louise in March. It now costs $36.75 to park there, a 75-per cent increase from 2023.

In 2024, officials also warned of potential delays for Lake Louise visitors because of construction work to improve and upgrade its main access road.

Guests using Lake Louise Drive are expected to see delays of up to 30 minutes on the road as only single-lane alternating traffic is allowed while work is underway.

A second phase of engagement is expected to begin later in 2024 and will focus on a number of strategies and actions Parks Canada has come up with to address its goals.

"Some of the strategies and actions Canadians may already be familiar with include visitor shuttles, shuttle reservation services, paid parking, traffic control, seasonal restrictions and communication campaigns."

The parking lot at Lake Louise was full on June 25, 2024, Parks Canada said as it warned visitors of increased traffic throughout the summer. (Supplied/Banff National Park)

The survey is available at LetsTalkMountainParks.ca.