More storms possible Wednesday with a warm up to kick off Stampede
The synoptic setup in southern Alberta Wednesday is similar to the one yesterday.
Instability remains prevalent with embedded storms in an upper level trough likely to bring some convective activity (thunderstorms) Wednesday afternoon and evening.
On Tuesday, rapid intensification over the City of Calgary in the early afternoon produced a line of thunderstorms which prompted severe thunderstorm warnings.
Intense rain and the accumulation of hail causing flash flooding across the city that continued through the afternoon commute.
An incoming ridge of high pressure from the Pacific northwest will help reset the weather pattern, bringing a west-to-east flow and driving up temperatures.
As that ridge encounters the remnants of the cooler air on Thursday, more thunderstorms are possible – but these storms on Thursday will fire off the foothills rather than slide in from the north like the ones over the past couple of days.
Storms are likely to continue into the overnight hours early Friday, but weather for the Calgary Stampede parade on Friday morning should be dry as showers track east.
Both daytime highs and overnight lows are expected to hold above seasonal until at least the middle of next week.
