Multiple homes damaged, one cat injured in Riverbend fire

The Calgary Fire Department and arson investigators are looking into what started an overnight fire in the southeast community of Riverbend.

The fire started in a detached garage located in the 100 block of Riverglen Crescent around 12:40 a.m. on Thursday.

“On approach, the first arriving fire crews observed a large fire that had moved from a detached garage to a house and was spreading to adjacent homes,” a CFD news release said.

More crews were called to help as the fire spread to two homes and was beginning to reach a third.

“Heat and flames from the original fire damaged property across the alley without causing spread beyond the exterior," officials said.

All of the people living in two of the homes were able to get out safe and the third house was unoccupied.

“One cat was reported missing in the source home and firefighters were able to locate the cat and provide resuscitation efforts. Calgary Police transported the cat to emergency vet care in stable condition."

ATCO and ENMAX were also on scene to manage utilities.