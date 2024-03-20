CALGARY
Calgary

    • Multiple shots fired in Renfrew, Calgary police say

    Calgary police are investigating after witnesses reported hearing multiple shots on Renfrew Drive N.E. on Tuesday night. Calgary police are investigating after witnesses reported hearing multiple shots on Renfrew Drive N.E. on Tuesday night.
    Share

    Calgary police are investigating after shots were fired in the northeast community of Renfrew.

    At about 9 p.m. Tuesday, residents on Renfrew Drive N.E. called police after hearing multiple shots.

    Officers attended and could not find anyone injured. They do say it was likely a targeted attack.

    Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    These are the world's happiest countries in 2024

    The World Happiness Report is out, and once again Nordic countries are humming along with the highest scores. The No. 1 country, Finland, has held onto its top ranking for seven years straight.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News