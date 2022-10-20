Murder trial begins for young Airdrie man accused of killing mother

The trial for a 20-year Airdrie man accused of murdering his mother earlier this year got underway on Thursday.

Alexander James Thorpe is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 48-year-old Melanie Lowen, whose body was found in Airdrie on Jan. 13.

Thorpe's defence lawyer is pursuing a defence that his client was not criminally responsible.

The Crown and the defence are now in the process of reviewing the evidence supporting an agreed statement of facts.

On Thursday, court saw video of Thorpe entering a car dealership just before 8 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2022.

There was no audio on the video, but he could be seen walking naked and barefoot through service bays while holding his phone to his ear.

The court heard he had dried blood on his head, hands and feet and that a religious sermon could be heard coming from his phone.

Court heard from dealership staff who said Thorpe was calm and polite when he spoke, saying little other than "God sent me. God is here for you. He loves you all."

RCMP Const. Aaron Forsythe testified Thorpe said he had "killed the devil that had possessed his mother."

Officers found Lowen dead in a back bedroom of an Airdrie apartment with wounds to her face and throat.

The officer also testified that Thorpe had asked officers to shoot him. Forsythe said and his mood went between calm and crying.

Throughout the proceedings, Thorpe appeared quietly upset and alert, occasionally looking sideways at family members in the gallery.

Thorpe was an honours student at the University of British Columbia where he was pursuing a bachelor of commerce.

He is being tried by judge alone, with no jury.