Murder trial of two men in death of Calgary chef to go to jury Friday

Tommie Holloway was arrested June 20 and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Calgary chef Christophe Herblin. (CPS) Tommie Holloway was arrested June 20 and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Calgary chef Christophe Herblin. (CPS)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How the 2022 federal budget impacts you

The federal government unveiled its highly-anticipated spring budget on Thursday, with a focus on trying to make life more affordable for Canadians while attempting to rein in pandemic-level spending.

UN assembly suspends Russia from Human Rights Council

The UN General Assembly voted Thursday to suspend Russia from the world organization's leading human rights body over allegations of horrific rights violations by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, which the United States and Ukraine have called tantamount to war crimes.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina