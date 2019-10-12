CALGARY – Hundreds of Muslim women are meeting in Calgary on Saturday to take a critical look at the upcoming election and discuss how to select the best candidate for their needs.

Being Muslimah Empowered (ME) Calgary is a day-long conference that has been organized by women for women who are concerned about some of the most pressing issues facing their gender today.

The event includes workshops and seminars that include talks from experts on a number of topics including making informed voting decisions, harnessing potential and finding balance between home and work.

"Being ME is not just an event, but an experience that allows a woman to express herself and learn from the powerful expression of her fellow sisters, through respectful discourse that challenges norms and builds one's foundation as she embraces and builds her life both professionally and personally," said event director Naila Kibria in a release.

The conference, which takes place at the Telus Convention Centre, is now in its fifth year.

Full information can be found online.