N95 masks now the norm for Alberta health-care workers as AHS and unions reach agreement

Now that health experts have formed a better understanding of how COVID-19's Omicron variant is transmitted to others, Alberta Health Services (AHS) and the unions representing health-care workers say more protection is needed.

The agreement, signed between AHS, the Alberta Union of Public Employees (AUPE), Covenant Health (CH), the Health Sciences Association of Alberta (HSAA) and the United Nurses of Alberta (UNA), has laid out new rules regarding the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) in hospitals and urgent care settings.

Among those rules is a new minimum requirement for all clinical and non-clinical health-care workers who come within two metres of a patient with "suspected, presumed or confirmed COVID-19" must wear an N95 respirator along with a gown, gloves and eye protection.

The requirement also covers health-care workers in environments "where frequent or unexpected exposure to aerosol-generated medical procedures" can occur.

It is also required when health-care workers may come in contact with multiple cases of COVID-19.

"Where there is a high density of COVID-19 patients (such as COVID-19 units), or when there is evidence of unexplained transmission (such as COVID-19 outbreaks)," AHS said in a release.

A joint statement says the rule also applies to paramedics while inside all ground and air ambulances.

AHS adds PPE has been a highly effective tool to protect the health and safety of health-care workers and it has pledged to continue to work with unions as the pandemic continues to unfold.

Additional information on PPE can be found on the AHS website.