Several events and ceremonies are happening in Calgary on Friday to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada.

The 10th annual Walk For Reconciliation started at the northwest corner of the Harry Hays Building (220 4th Avenue S.E.) made its way along RiverWalk to Fort Calgary. There was a stop for reflection beneath Reconciliation Bridge and an acknowledgement ceremony for former Residential Schools was held at Fort Calgary, followed by a breakfast.

The Walk for Reconciliation was started to commemorate the Statement of Apology to survivors of Indian Residential Schools by former prime minister Stephen Harper on June 11, 2008. The first walk was held on June 11, 2009 and in 2017 the event was moved to coincide with National Aboriginal Day.

National Indigenous Peoples Day was also celebrated at Heritage Park, which included a free concert from 6 to 8 p.m. by Ira Provost

Traditional Metis dancing was held with a group lesson at 10 a.m. followed by a performance by the Calgary Metis Cultural Dancers and Foothills Jiggers at 11 a.m.

Blackfoot games also went from noon to 2 p.m. followed by a performance by Eya-Hey Nakoda, a group of singers, dancers and drummers from various First Nations.

All activities took place in Heritage Town Square, before the admission gate, meaning they were free for the public.

Indigenous heritage and contributions were also celebrated at the Military Museums from 3:30 to 5 p.m.