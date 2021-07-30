CALGARY -- A need for COVID-19 immunization continues, Alberta Health Services says, but the demand is slowing in some regions, prompting health officials to make some changes.

One of those modifications will be the shuttering of the rapid-flow COVID-19 immunization clinic set up at Calgary's Genesis Centre (7555 Falconridge Blvd. N.E.).

"Rapid-flow clinics are no longer required in Calgary and other areas of the province given the growing percentage of Albertans who have already been immunized," AHS said in a release.

Officials added they are grateful for the partnership with the facility, which allowed more than 140,000 immunizations to be administered to Albertans.

Until the official closing time – 7:30 p.m on Aug. 13 – it will remain open for both first and second dose appointments and drop-ins from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available.

"The clinic is for anyone born in 2009 and earlier. Please bring your Alberta Health Care card if you have one, along with photo ID. You will be required to wear a face mask and use hand sanitizer when attending the site for your immunization. If you are experiencing symptoms, stay home and arrange for COVID-19 testing through AHS.ca or by calling 811."

Other clinics, such as Deerfoot North and North Gate as well as those in surrounding communities, will remain open for Calgarians seeking appointments.

Vaccinations can also be booked through the AHS' online booking tool, local pharmacies and doctor's offices.

Vaccination rates in northeast Calgary (from Alberta Health)

Age Group Percent of population who received at least one dose Percent of population fully immunized 12-19 years 82.6 62.2 12+ years 86.8 69.2 20-39 years 81.3 59.4 40-59 years 90.4 76.2 60-74 years 89 89.2 75+ years 89.9 86.8 All 12+ 86.8 69.2

More than 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given to Albertans so far.