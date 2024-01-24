CALGARY
Calgary

    • New Bearspaw development up for debate at Rocky View County council

    A 275-acre mixed-use development in Bearspaw will be discussed at a Rocky View County council meeting on Wednesday. (Supplied) A 275-acre mixed-use development in Bearspaw will be discussed at a Rocky View County council meeting on Wednesday. (Supplied)
    A new mixed-use development could bring hundreds of homes and stores to a community on the outskirts of Calgary.

    The proposed shopping and residential development in Bearspaw is being discussed by Rocky View County council on Wednesday.

    Administration is recommending the plan, which includes almost 900 housing units and 50 acres of retail, entertainment and business units, be approved and land redesignated.

    The entire project would span 275 acres.

    It would be located close to Calgary city limits near the neighbourhood of Tuscany, at the corner of Highway 1A and 12 Mile Coulee Road.

