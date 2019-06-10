Calgary has a new chief of police.

Chief Mark Neufeld was sworn in during a ceremony Monday afternoon at the Calgary Central Library.

"I want every single employee in the organization to know that I view CPS as one big team," he said.

"Yes, the organization is large and it's organized into component parts, but when the public calls the police, they don't care what district you're from, they don't care what specialty unit you're assigned to, and they don't care what you were doing before they made the call, they just care that CPS is a big team and that team will work for them."

Neufeld began his policing career in 1992 in Vancouver before moving to Edmonton a year later to be closer to an ailing parent. He then spent 24 years with the Edmonton Police Service, starting as a frontline officer, eventually reaching the rank of superintendent.

He spent the last two years as chief of police in Camrose and was named Calgary police chief in March.

Neufeld also spent two years as a director of investigations with the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team and is on the board of directors of the Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police, heading its Women in Policing committee.

Steve Barlow served as interim chief in Calgary following the retirement of former chief Roger Chaffin in January.

A recent poll of Calgary police members found 76 per cent feel morale is poor and some officers have quit, citing bullying and sexual harassment. At least one former officer also filed a lawsuit earlier this year, seeking compensation for harassment she allegedly endured during her time with the force.

Chaffin has also talked about the need for open dialogue regarding toxic behaviour within the CPS.