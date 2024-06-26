Arts Commons to mark major philanthropic gift

Arts Commons says a local benefactor has stepped up to help pay for a major upgrade, which will revolutionize the facility.

The current Arts Commons complex, located in the 200 block of Eighth Avenue S.W., will be upgraded and a new building will be constructed nearby along Seventh Avenue S.W., next to Teatro, as part of the expansion.

The Calgary Municipal Land Corporation and the provincial government have already stepped up with funding commitments for the project.

"(It) will further propel Arts Commons Transformation (ACT) and our city towards its future as one of the most ambitious cultural hubs in the country," Arts Commons said in a new release.

Details about the private investment are expected on Wednesday afternoon.

In April, artist renderings were unveiled showing the new 162,000-square-foot building that includes a 1,000-seat theatre, which would boost its seating capacity by 45 per cent.

Construction on the expansion is expected to begin in late 2024, and the building is expected to open for the 2028/2029 season.

The announcement is expected to take place at 3 p.m. at the Jack Singer Concert Hall.

(With files from Melissa Gilligan)