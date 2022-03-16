New charges laid against Coutts border blockade protesters

Alberta RCMP have announced new charges against two people in connection to border blockade protests in Coutts last month.

Joanne Lynne Person, 62, of Coutts, is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Police say the charges stem from a Feb. 1 incident where a pickup truck breached an RCMP blockade in the Coutts area. Police say the woman driving the vehicle initially stopped before driving through.

"She drove southbound in the northbound lane and a short time later was involved in a head-on collision," RCMP said in a news release.

On Wednesday, RCMP also announced charges against James Edward Sowery, 36, of Flagstaff County, Alta. He is charged with assault with a weapon and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Police say Sowery's charges are in relation to a Feb. 14 incident in which a large commercial vehicle vehicle drove toward RCMP officers at a check stop in the Coutts area.

"The vehicle accelerated and drove at officers who had to run out of the way to avoid getting hit," said RCMP in a news release.

Person, who was previously charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and mischief over $5,000, was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge provincial court on March 22.

Sowery has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge provincial courton March 28.