New Stoney Nakoda bus service pilot begins, offers trips to Cochrane

A new transit option will soon be available to members of the Stoney Nakoda First Nation and Cochrane residents as a bus service pilot project is set to debut Thursday.

The SWIFT Mini Thni Transit will have a low-floor, 26-seat bus travelling between four stops including three on the First Nation and one in the town of Cochrane.

The four stops will consist of:

Mini Thni (Morley) – 40 Morley Rd.;

Chiniki Gas Bar – TransCanada Highway and Morley Road (Exit 131);

Stoney Nakoda Resort & Casino – 888 Nakoda Way; and,

The Station: Cochrane (Cochrane Public Library) – 360 Railway St. West.

The Stoney Nakoda Nations is comprised of the Bearspaw, Chiniki and Wesley First Nations and their respective chiefs are welcoming the arrival of the bus service.

"We’re excited to be launching a transit service for Nation residents designed by and for our nation," said Chief Darcy Dixon of the Bearspaw First Nation in a statement.

"SWIFT Mini Thni Transit will enable Morley and Cochrane residents to stay connected with friends and family in each community," added Chief Clifford Poucette of the Wesley First Nation.

"This transportation option will provide cost-effective, safe access to employment, education, business, and services," said Chief Aaron Young of the Chiniki First Nation.

One-way tickets will be $5 and children aged two or younger will ride free. Tickets may be purchased at Stoney Tribal Administration reception, Bearspaw Centex, Chiniki Gas Bar, Stoney Nakoda Resort & Casino or The Station: Cochrane.

SWIFT Mini Thni Transit will operate seven days a week during the pilot with service between 9:30 a.m. and 7:55 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9:30 a.m. and 8:45 p.m. on Fridays, and 7:50 a.m. to 8:50 p.m. on weekends.

Funding for the program was provided by the Government of Canada's Aboriginal Entrepreneurship Program.

During the pilot, Southland Transportation will operate the transit system but the long-term plan, should the service become permanent, will see Stoney Nakoda Nations handle operations.

Rides will be offered free of charge on Thursday to celebrate the new bus service.