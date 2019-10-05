Days after being born at the Calgary Zoo, a male giraffe calf has died.

“We are heartbroken to announce that our male giraffe calf passed away overnight,” the zoo posted on social media Saturday morning.

“We knew when he was born so tiny that it would be an uphill battle, but had high hopes that the love of his mama and round-the-clock care from our team would be enough to help him begin to thrive.”

The calf was born last Sunday to the zoo’s eight-year-old Masai giraffe, Emara.

Emara had pregnancy challenges in the past and in recent years, experienced two late term miscarriages and the death of a calf within 48-hours after birth.

When she became pregnant in 2018, it was decided that she would be provided with progesterone supplements to help the fetus to develop normally.