Nickelback to return to Calgary Stampede for its final night

Nickelback, love them or hate them, will be making a return to the Calgary Stampede this summer.

Chad Kroeger, Ryan Peake, Mike Kroeger and Daniel Adair will take the stage on July 14, the final night of the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, officials announced Monday.

"Nickelback headlining the Calgary Stampede is long overdue, and the band's homecoming is reason for fans everywhere to celebrate. This is guaranteed to be an incredible night, and there is no better band to bring Stampede 2024 to a close," said Adam Oppenheim, Stampede Entertainment president, in a news release.

"There is no question this is a must-see concert."

Inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2023, Nickelback was named the most successful rock bank of the decade by Billboard in 2009.

The band is known for hits such as How You Remind Me, Photograph, Far Away, Rockstar and more.

Nickelback has enjoyed worldwide sales of more than 50 million units, solidifying their status as one of the top-selling acts of all time and the second best-selling foreign act in the U.S., in the 2000s, behind only The Beatles.

The Glorious Sons, another successful rock band, will be joining Nickelback at the show.

Tickets go on sale on March 15 at 10 a.m. with prices starting at $65, plus applicable fees and taxes.

The tickets will include admission to the park on the day of the concert and they can be bought online, by phone or in-person at Ticketmaster.

Calgary Stampede insiders have the opportunity to buy tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on March 12. Details on how to join that exclusive club are available online.