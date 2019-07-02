Professional bull riding kicks off in Calgary before the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, the Calgary Stampede.

Thousands of bull riding fans attended the first Ranchman’s Charity Classic Professional Bull Riding event. The event hosted over 20 of the top professional bull riders from around the world Tuesday night. The Ranchman’s Charity Classic PBR event will support a number of Southern Alberta charities.

“We support three really great charities, The Society of Treatment for Autism, Junior Achievement of Southern Alberta and The Brakemen Foundation – Zero Hungry Kids.” said Michelle Alexander, Ranchman’s General Manager.

Alexander continued to say over the last 19 years Ranchman’s has raised over 1.5 million dollars for charity.

Alexander says this event will host between two to three thousand people each night for the next three nights.

“We have the best bull riders in the world.” said Alexander.

The Bull Riders will be attempting to stay on the dirtiest, smelliest and the meanest bulls they can find.

The Ranchman’s PBR Charity Classic Championship continues every night until Thursday July 4, 2019.