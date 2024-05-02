CALGARY
    No evidence customer data compromised, London Drugs says; stores remain closed

    A Calgary London Drugs store located in Shawnessy on April 30, 2024. (CTV News) A Calgary London Drugs store located in Shawnessy on April 30, 2024. (CTV News)
    London Drugs says there is no evidence any customer databases were compromised in a cybersecurity attack that has paralyzed the company.

    Stores were closed for the fifth straight day on Thursday, although urgent pharmacy care and Canada Post services are available again.

    For the first time since the attack, the company has commented on customer info, saying at this point in its investigation, customer databases appear OK, including those for pharmacy patients and LD Extras members.

