CALGARY -- In an attempt to clear things up a bit when it comes to what you can and can't do during this period of self-isolation, Airdrie RCMP has stepped in to provide additional info for families and businesses.

"We've been getting calls from businesses that require two people to be in a vehicle at the same time," said Cpl. Gina Slaney with Airdrie RCMP.

Slaney says anyone who needs to travel in a vehicle with others for work which has been deemed essential by the province can do so without punishment.

Alberta's chief medical officer of health also reaffirmed the position Thursday.

"If you are not under mandatory self-isolation, you will not be fined for travelling in your vehicle with your family or carpooling with coworkers. However, if you are feeling unwell, you must stay home," Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

Airdrie RCMP say they haven't had to investigate any complaints so far, but anyone who witnesses someone not following the rules set out in the Public Health Act is encourage to file a complaint on the Alberta Health Services website.

Drop in calls for assistance

As the pandemic continues, Airdrie RCMP say there has been a drop in the number of calls for police assistance.

Slaney says there have been almost a quarter fewer calls since the pandemic began.

But that doesn't mean crime is taking a break. She says RCMP have been called to deal with a number of serious incidents over the past week.

"People are taking advantage of the quiet times," she says.

More details about the incidents are expected in the coming days.