CALGARY -- Singing and dancing will be limited to the performers on the stage when Wildhorse Live shows resume in September.

Rules posted online say audience members will have to refrain from singing during performances, and remain seated during the concerts.

Capacity will be capped at 200 for the show slated for the Wildhorse Saloon — with Corb Lund scheduled to play Sept. 10 and 11 and Dallas Smith on Sept. 24 and 25. Both shows are scheduled to run from 7 to 11 p.m.

"All patrons will be seated at tables and physical distancing of patrons from different parties will be in effect," reads an update posted online.

"Patrons must remain at their assigned table except when using the restrooms or other venue services. Stringent cleaning procedures will be in effect before, during, and after each event."

Masks must also be worn while inside the venue, except while seated at your table.

The precautions are the result of health measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Groups must also arrive together and each table will be escorted out of the venue by staff once the show is done to ensure physical distancing.

A full list of rules can be found online.