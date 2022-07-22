No vacancy: University of Calgary on-campus residences at full capacity
No vacancy: University of Calgary on-campus residences at full capacity
Weeks ahead of the start of the fall semester, some University of Calgary students are scrambling to find a place to live for the coming months.
The UCalgary Students' Union says, for the first time in school history, on-campus residences are completely full.
Students on waitlists are being encouraged to look off campus for places to rent, but there is a dearth of options as rental adverstisements listed through the union's housing board are down by 80 per cent compared to the pre-pandemic numbers of 2019.
"We only had 15 new listings for June and July, which is a concern," explained Nicole Schmidt, president of the students' union. "So, to help with this, we've offered free postings until the end of August.
"If you have a spare room in your house, or any kind of suite for students, please consider renting it out."
The students' union says its priority is to help students access safe, affordable housing near campus.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Storm potential for Calgary Friday afternoon
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Clash over whether U.S. officers can be armed in Canada keeps Nexus offices closed
A dispute over legal protections for American customs officers has kept Nexus enrolment centres closed in Canada more than three months after they reopened south of the border -- due in part to a clash over U.S. agents' right to carry guns on Canadian soil.
Indigenous people hope Pope Francis goes beyond apology after visit to Canada
With Pope Francis set to embark on a six-day 'penitential' visit to Canada this Sunday, Indigenous people say they hope the pontiff goes beyond delivering a simple apology.
Dancer tells of excruciating pain, isolation and stigma of monkeypox infection
A dancer who tested positive for monkeypox said his rash and lesions were some of the most painful things he has had to endure and the simple act of rolling over was 'excruciating.'
These airports are the world's worst for delays and cancellations this summer
At Toronto Pearson International Airport, more than half of the scheduled flights between May 26 and July 19 were delayed, according to data compiled for CNN Travel by flight tracking site FlightAware.
This is what it looked like as Hells Angels bikers descended on Toronto
A huge unsanctioned procession of up to 1,000 Hells Angels bikers rolled into Toronto on Thursday.
Third Conservative party-organized leadership debate to be held August 3
The third official debate of the Conservative party leadership race has been scheduled for August 3 in Ottawa, with plans to see the contenders square off in both English and French. Party spokesperson Yaroslav Baran confirmed the details to CTV News on Friday.
Feds to freeze funding to national gymnastics organization after open letter
The federal government will freeze funding for Gymnastics Canada, a move that comes after more than 500 gymnasts signed an open letter alleging abuse the national organization failed to protect them from.
'Armed and dangerous' suspect at large after Chilliwack double homicide, investigators say
Homicide investigators say the suspect in a double homicide in Chilliwack is still at large and considered "armed and dangerous."
Oilers owner Katz accused of paying 17-year-old dancer for sex in Nevada civil suit
Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz is denying ever paying an underage ballerina $75,000 for 'sexual favours,' as was alleged in a civil suit filed earlier this month in Nevada.
Edmonton
-
Oilers owner Katz accused of paying 17-year-old dancer for sex in Nevada civil suit
Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz is denying ever paying an underage ballerina $75,000 for 'sexual favours,' as was alleged in a civil suit filed earlier this month in Nevada.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm and not too stormy for the weekend
Clouds moving out this morning, giving way to sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 20s.
-
'Say it where it happened': Inuit residential school survivor looks to papal apology
One survivor of an Inuit residential school says he'll welcome Pope Francis, but he will have a few things to say as part of the official delegation meeting the pontiff on behalf of all Inuit who were taken to residential schools.
Vancouver
-
Man accused of murder escaped pre-trial centre in Port Coquitlam: B.C. RCMP
Mounties are looking for a man accused of murder who they say is unlawfully at large after he left the North Fraser Pre-Trial Centre in Port Coquitlam, B.C.
-
Here's how far gas prices are predicted to fall in Metro Vancouver this weekend
After more than a week of steady gas prices in Metro Vancouver, the cost dipped Friday and is expected to fall even further Saturday.
-
B.C. wildfires: Blaze near Lytton grows to estimated 2,223 hectares
A wildfire burning out-of-control just under two kilometres northwest of the village of Lytton, B.C. now covers more than 22 square kilometres.
Atlantic
-
Environment Canada warning of humidex levels as high as 40 C in these areas
Heat warnings remain in place throughout Eastern Canada, with Environment Canada warning of humidex levels in the mid to high 30s or even 40 C heading into the weekend.
-
Doctor warns Fredericton residents not to 'bike without a helmet' ahead of weekend ER staffing shortages
A Fredericton emergency room doctor say sthe Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital is looking at another weekend of staffing shortages, and is warning patients they may be met with long wait times.
-
80 city trees in Bedford, N.S. to come down because of Emerald Ash Borer
The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) is cutting down and replacing 80 of its ash trees in and around DeWolf Park in an effort to manage a highly destructive beetle infestation.
Vancouver Island
-
Alberta ultra-marathoner breaks record for fastest run across Canada
An Alberta ultra-marathoner has broken the record for the fastest run across the country.
-
RCMP release photo of Nanaimo shooting suspect
Nanaimo RCMP are looking to identify a man believed to have shot another man in early July.
-
Police seek man who may be 'armed and dangerous' following theft of gun and car on Vancouver Island
West Shore RCMP are searching for a man and a stolen vehicle following several incidents across the South Island.
Toronto
-
This is what it looked like as Hells Angels bikers descended on Toronto
A huge unsanctioned procession of up to 1,000 Hells Angels bikers rolled into Toronto on Thursday.
-
Ontario family may have to cancel $35,000 safari because they can't get passports
An Ontario woman says she's devastated at the thought of being forced to cancel her family's $35,000 trip due to delays acquiring passports for her two sons, especially after she followed all the rules.
-
Pedestrian dies in hospital after Scarborough collision
Police are investigating after a male pedestrian was killed in a collision in Scarborough Thursday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Young children in Quebec eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday
Young children in Quebec will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination next week, the province announced Thursday.
-
Advanced DNA gives hope to solve cold cases, but some Canadian cops slow to adopt it
Advances in DNA technology are being credited with solving a growing pile of cold case murders in the United States, but some Canadian police forces are lagging behind when it comes to adopting the new methods.
-
Construction holiday gives 182,000 workers a break until Aug. 6
Most people working in Quebec's construction industry will be on summer vacation starting this Friday until Aug. 6.
Ottawa
-
Pedestrian dead after being struck by a vehicle in Ottawa's east end
Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and a truck at the intersection of Marier Avenue and Deschamps Avenue at approximately 5:45 a.m. Friday.
-
Video shows city of Ottawa pickup crash into an SUV, narrowly miss woman and children walking on sidewalk
Ottawa police are investigating a collision involving three vehicles on Bridelewood Drive at Huntings End Avenue at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Police say one of the vehicles involved was a marked city of Ottawa pickup truck.
-
Hot and humid weather in store for Ottawa this weekend
Today’s forecast calls for mainly sunny skies and a high of 30 C. It will feel more like 35 degrees with the humidex.
Kitchener
-
Some staff not receiving EI payments after cyber breach at Waterloo Region District School Board
As Waterloo Region District School Board attempts to restore its IT system after what it’s calling “cyber incidents,” CTV News has learned the breach is causing some staff and support workers to not get paid.
-
GRCA urging further cutbacks to water usage
The Grand River Conservation Authority is urging people to cut back on their water use by 20 per cent as hot, dry conditions continue throughout the watershed.
-
Suspicious porch fire in Waterloo under investigation
Regional police are looking into a porch fire at an abandoned Waterloo home.
Saskatoon
-
Humboldt faces setback in effort to build Broncos tribute centre and arena
A committee looking to build a $35 million arena and tribute centre in Humboldt is looking for other funding sources after not getting a federal-provincial grant for recreation facilities, city manager Joe Day told CTV News.
-
Job fair held for displaced Ukrainians in Saskatoon
The Saskatchewan Ukrainian Response Team held a one-stop shop job fair at Merlis Belsher Place for displaced Ukrainians.
-
'Very disappointed': Humboldt Broncos families react after parole granted for driver in fatal crash
A family affected by the Humboldt Broncos tragedy says they are disappointed after parole was granted for the semi-truck driver responsible for the fatal crash.
Northern Ontario
-
Pierre Poilievre risks hefty fine with plan to skip Conservative leadership debate
The Conservative Party of Canada's plan to host a third leadership debate in August may be crumbling, with one candidate refusing to attend and another mulling whether it's really necessary.
-
Northern Ontario mining company identifies new method for capturing carbon
Canada Nickel, a northern Ontario mining company hoping to develop the Crawford deposit between Timmins and Cochrane, says it has identified a new accelerated method to capture carbon emissions and plans to use it in its operations.
-
North Bay man who used to run halfway house guilty of historic sex offences
A North Bay man who ran a halfway house in the North Bay area has been convicted of historical sexual assaults dating to the 1990s and early 2000s.
Winnipeg
-
Child in critical condition following 'emergency' at Winnipeg swimming pool
A child is in critical condition after an emergency at a swimming pool in Valley Gardens.
-
Family, friends remember Winnipeg homicide victim, 18, who wanted to become welder
A 19-year-old woman is in custody after being charged by the Winnipeg Police Service Wednesday in the death of a recent high school graduate who officers said she was dating.
-
Dancer tells of excruciating pain, isolation and stigma of monkeypox infection
A dancer who tested positive for monkeypox said his rash and lesions were some of the most painful things he has had to endure and the simple act of rolling over was 'excruciating.'
Regina
-
Regina man charged with drugging, sexually assaulting woman
A 50-year-old Regina man is facing charges of sexual assault, administering a noxious substance with intent and overcoming resistance by administering a drug.
-
Here's why emergency weather alerts seem to be triggered everywhere
Environment and Climate Change Canada said there is a method to the emergency weather alerts.
-
Omicron variants leading increase of COVID-19 activity in Saskatchewan
The Government of Saskatchewan is reporting an increase in COVID-19 activity compared to the previous reporting period.