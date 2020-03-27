CALGARY -- Volunteers with BeTheChangeYYC continue to walk East Village streets providing food, water, clothing and harm reduction supplies to the city’s most vulnerable during the pandemic.

To limit the spread of COVID-19, extra measures have been implemented for the safety of the volunteers as well as the clients.

"We have lots of hand sanitizer and we’re going to be changing our gloves after every interaction because we want to further reduce the risk if we can," said Chaz Smith, president and CEO of BeTheChangeYYC.

"We’re just encouraging people to keep that social distance and to keep washing your hands. Today we have about 20 bars of soap and we have non-alcoholic hand sanitizer that we’ll be handing out as well."

Smith says it’s important to take care of the homeless during this time because the potential for the virus to quickly spread is high.

Last week, the mayor announced the city and the province are working together to get homeless people into other shelters and hotels in order to provide more space for them.

Many shelters in Calgary have adopted unique measures to protect their clients.

The Drop-In Centre confirms its been approved to move 56 people to its overflow location. The goal is to move a total of 350 people out of the main shelter which, during regular times, can see as many as 650 people a night.

The Alpha House Society has reduced its capacity from 120 to 80 while Inn from the Cold is moving all but two of its families into available apartments in the community. Under normal circumstances, it has 20 spaces for families in its emergency shelter.

About 105 clients of the Mustard Seed have been relocated to the First Alliance Church in southeast Calgary where they've been accepted with open arms.

"It was an absolute yes," said James Paton, lead pastor with First Alliance Church. "We knew we’d have the space because we were closing down the building anyway for health reasons to comply with government regulations. It was a quick and easy win for us to do this.

"Asymptomatic clients are coming here and their temperature is tested on the way in. We’ve got enhanced sanitation for everybody arriving during their time here and when they leave again."

Smith says while efforts are being made to protect the homeless in the city, a greater portion of the at-risk population must be moved into alternative accommodations.

"It’s kind of a slow work in progress but it is happening. I think in the future we might want to consider plans being in place before for when pandemics take place."