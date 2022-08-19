Northeast duplex heavily damaged in two-alarm fire

Crews are on hand at the scene of a two-alarm structure fire in northeast Calgary.

The fire department responded around 8:40 p.m. to a duplex on the 100 block of Pinecliff Close N.E.

There is no word at the moment on injuries but the duplex is reported to have been heavily damaged.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.