Northwest Calgary resident collects unwanted pumpkins to feed abandoned farm animals

If you spent Wednesday unsuccessfully trying to figure out how to fit a pumpkin into a small compost container, there's an alternative way to dispose of it.

Miriam Roberts is holding her third-annual Pumpkin Drop is being held by Miriam Roberts in northwest Calgary.

Just take your pumpkin to 405 11 Street N.W. at Gladstone Road, right behind Kensington Road, and they'll take it off your hands.

The Pumpkin Drop collects donations for the Alice Sanctuary, a vegan farm animal rescue outside Calgary (Photo courtesy Miriam Roberts Friends of West Hillhurst)

Roberts says pumpkins cannot be painted, waxy or have candles in them as all they are are being donated to The Alice Sanctuary, a vegan farm animal sanctuary just outside Calgary that provides a home to over 200 rescued, surrendered and abandoned farm animals.

"Animals are eating these," the poster says.

Pumpkins will be accepted until 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.