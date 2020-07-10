CALGARY -- With its lifespan coming to an end, city officials have decided to replace the pedestrian overpass at 14th Street and Seventh Avenue N.W. with an at-grade crossing that will include signals.

The work is expected to be completed in late August and the budget for the project is $575,000.

The decision is the result of space issues and the fact vehicles have struck the existing bridge on occasion.

Demolition preparations will result in rotating lane closures and a full road closure during removal of the bridge.

The pedestrian bridge will remain open and in-use until the crossing is complete.

The speed limit on 14th Street is also being permanently reduced to 50 km/h between Eighth Avenue and 20th Avenue N.W. in an effort to improve safety.