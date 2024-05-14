First-degree murder charge laid in death of Calgary man

CALGARY
    A Calgary man has been charged with first-degree murder after human remains were discovered west of the city in April.

    Police launched an investigation after the remains were found during a grass fire in Rocky View County, near the Tsuut’ina First Nation, on April 3.

    RCMP identified the victim as 33-year-old Kyle Schuiling, of Calgary, in April.

    On May 3, RCMP said Christopher Stack, 39, of Calgary, was charged with the first-degree murder of Schuiling.

    Stack was remanded following a judicial interim hearing and two subsequent court appearances. He is scheduled to appear in court in Calgary on May 27.

    The initial grass fire took place near Range Road 40 and Township Road 241.

    An autopsy was conducted in April, which led to officials deeming Schuiling’s death a homicide.

