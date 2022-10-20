Not enough being done to mitigate radon in Canadian homes, joint Alberta-B.C. study suggests
A new study suggests that residents who take action on radon gas in their homes are at a much lower risk of developing lung cancer over the long-term.
The research, published on Nature.com, found that anyone who takes steps to test for and reduce exposure to radioactive radon gas can reduce their lifetime risk of lung cancer by almost 40 per cent.
Scientists in the study, who were from both the University of Calgary and University of B.C., discovered some Canadian homeowners are absorbing more than 100 millisieverts – the unit used to measure radiation doses – of radiation into their lung each year.
"To put this into perspective, these are radiation doses known to have caused cancer after the Chernobyl accident," said Dr. Aaron Goodarzi, lead researcher and biochemistry professor at the Cumming School of Medicine.
"This could explain why, even though Canadian tobacco use is amongst the lowest in the world, our rates of lung cancer diagnosis and death are amongst the highest."
Radon gas is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers, the U of C says, making up between one in five and one in three lung cancer cases in Canada.
The data collected in the study also suggests low-income families may be at greater risk, considering they cannot properly invest in testing for and mitigating radon gas in their homes.
Researchers say this points to government needing to take a larger role to provide solutions.
"This work also highlights a new health equity issue for Canada as, at present, people who do not smoke but who are exposed to high levels radon would not qualify to be included in the lung cancer screening programs emerging across Canada," said Dr. Cheryl Peters, a professor in community health sciences and senior scientist at the BC Centre for Disease Control and co-author of the study.
According to Alberta Health, radon is found in rock, soil, water, some building materials and natural gas.
"Radon is found in new and old buildings. It can seep in through any opening where the building contacts the soil. If a house's water supply contains radon, radon may enter the air inside the house through pipes, drains, faucets, or appliances that use water. Then the radon may get trapped inside the house," said the province's website.
Nearly one out of every 15 homes in Canada possess unsafe levels of radon.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Snow on the way – but how much reaches Calgary?
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns amid chaos
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in a Toronto hotel room six years ago.
BREAKING | British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns amid chaos
British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday -- bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous, short-lived term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party that obliterated her authority.
Funeral underway for two officers killed in Innisfil, Ont. shooting
A private funeral for the two South Simcoe police officers gunned down inside an Innisfil, Ont. home last week is happening in Barrie Thursday morning.
BREAKING | Supreme Court will not hear from St. Anne's residential school survivors
The Supreme Court of Canada has decided not to hear a case of residential school survivors who have fought a years-long battle against Ottawa to release thousands of records.
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police used boilerplate plan used to prepare for 'Freedom Convoy'
A senior Ottawa police officer says the service at first brought out a boilerplate plan that had been used for other downtown events when preparing for the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in January, based on the assumption that it would not last beyond two days.
After Liz Truss resigns, what now? Here are the leading names to replace British PM
Liz Truss said on Thursday she was resigning as British prime minister just six weeks after she was appointed. Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson are among the leading names to replace her.
'I cannot deliver': Read the full statement as British PM Liz Truss resigns
British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned on Thursday. In a statement made outside No. 10 Downing Street in London, Truss announced she was stepping down from her position after just 45 days in office.
What the documents provided to 'Freedom Convoy' commission have revealed so far
Less than one week into the Public Order Emergency Commission's hearings examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, hundreds of documents have already been made public. From transcripts of high-level phone calls, email and text message exchanges, to internal reports, here's a rundown of some notable information gleaned from the documents to date.
90-year-old woman dies after attack in seniors residence west of Montreal
Quebec provincial police say a 90-year-old woman has died following an assault at a seniors residence on Wednesday by an 82-year-old man who is now under arrest. Provincial police say the suspect is set to appear at the courthouse in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield today to face a charge to be determined by the Crown.
Edmonton
-
Alta. school teacher accused of sexual assault, interference of minor
A central Alberta teacher has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.
-
Video of street racing that ended in crash on High Level Bridge wanted by police
Police are looking for dashcam video related to a crash on the High Level Bridge on Tuesday evening they say was caused by street racing.
-
Edmonton teen charged with manslaughter in fatal stabbing
A youth has been arrested and charged in a homicide in Edmonton on Thanksgiving.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver poised to become 1st Canadian city to implement UNDRIP
Vancouver could be about to become the first city in Canada to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
-
Woman heard 'screaming for help' as she was forced into vehicle, say RCMP as charges announced
A man is facing several charges, including forcible confinement, after a woman was reportedly put into a car against her will in Prince George over the weekend.
-
Eby poised to become B.C. premier after Appadurai disqualified from NDP leadership race
The B.C. NDP's executive has voted to disqualify Anjali Appadurai from the party's leadership race, clearing the way for her opponent David Eby to become premier.
Atlantic
-
Over 4,000 Nova Scotia Power customers in the dark in large outage
Thousands of Nova Scotia Power customers are in the dark this morning amid a large outage stretching from Head of Chezzetcook and Musquodoboit Harbour to Little Harbour and Ship Harbour.
-
Some N.S. residents still without phone, internet services more than 3 weeks after Fiona
People living in Mill Lake, N.S., are frustrated they’ve been without phone and internet service since post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Scientists stumped by death of great white shark that washed ashore in N.B.
Maritime scientists descended on a New Brunswick beach recently where a great white shark had washed on shore, and now they're trying to figure out why the seemingly healthy fish died.
Vancouver Island
-
Man arrested as Saanich police investigate 2 homicides
Saanich police and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit say one man has been arrested as they investigate two homicides that "appear to be related" Wednesday. Police say they do not believe there's any additional risk to the public as the investigation unfolds.
-
Victoria couple wed in hospital after devastating diagnosis
Wherever they would go for a hike, Nicala and Dennis would inevitably find their happy place. Until the hike the other day, when Dennis felt so breathless, his chest so tight, he went to the emergency room.
-
Humpback whale freed from ropes in remarkable B.C. video
A humpback whale that was entangled in ropes and buoys has been rescued by members of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans marine mammal response team.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in a Toronto hotel room six years ago.
-
Funeral underway for two officers killed in Innisfil, Ont. shooting
A private funeral for the two South Simcoe police officers gunned down inside an Innisfil, Ont. home last week is happening in Barrie Thursday morning.
-
Most Grade 6 students are failing to meet provincial math standards, EQAO results show
The standardized test results of Ontario’s elementary and secondary students were just released, and many are missing the mark in math.
Montreal
-
Quebec Premier Legault to unveil new cabinet Thursday after big election win
Premier François Legault will unveil the new Quebec cabinet today during a ceremony at the national assembly. After winning 90 of the legislature's 125 seats in the Oct. 3 provincial election, Legault has no shortage of members to chose from.
-
Couple in their sixties killed in Ile-Bizard, son arrested
A man and woman in their sixties were found dead in a east Ile-Bizard residence Wednesday night in what Montreal police (SPVM) are calling the 30th and 31st homicides of 2022. A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the killings. Sources say he is the couple's son.
-
90-year-old woman dies after attack in seniors residence west of Montreal
Quebec provincial police say a 90-year-old woman has died following an assault at a seniors residence on Wednesday by an 82-year-old man who is now under arrest. Provincial police say the suspect is set to appear at the courthouse in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield today to face a charge to be determined by the Crown.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police used boilerplate plan used to prepare for 'Freedom Convoy'
A senior Ottawa police officer says the service at first brought out a boilerplate plan that had been used for other downtown events when preparing for the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in January, based on the assumption that it would not last beyond two days.
-
LISTEN
LISTEN | Tense call between Ottawa mayor, police board chair played at Emergencies Act inquiry
The inquiry looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act is hearing from the Ottawa councillor who was ousted as chair of the city's police services board during the height of the so-called 'Freedom Convoy' occupation.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns amid chaos
British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday -- bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous, short-lived term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party that obliterated her authority.
Kitchener
-
Missing person found in Wilmot after large search
A large search for a missing woman, which involved a helicopter, ended after the person was found alive.
-
Concern piles up as Cambridge residents complain about ‘ridiculous’ mounds of dirt from construction project
Cambridge residents who live in homes that back onto the former Saginaw Golf Course say contractors are creating massive piles of dirt that aren’t only an eyesore, but also a possible health concern.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in a Toronto hotel room six years ago.
Saskatoon
-
'He was my right hand': Sask. dad wants answers from police after teen found dead in car
A Saskatoon father is calling for answers after his son was found dead in his vehicle.
-
Parking fees pricing Saskatoon couple out of medical appointments
Seniors from Radisson, northwest of Saskatoon, are considering cancelling vital medical appointments over the high cost of parking fees at Saskatoon hospitals.
-
Thieves stole truck from Sask. farm, fired at witnesses: RCMP
Pierceland RCMP are looking for thieves who stole a truck from a rural property and fired at two witnesses before getting away.
Northern Ontario
-
Icy roads in Greater Sudbury lead to two multi-vehicle crashes, one involving 20 vehicles
Two crashes involving multiple vehicles in separate parts of Sudbury are impacting traffic Thursday morning.
-
Families shocked when battery replacement for electric vehicle tops $20,000
Some electric car owners, especially those with earlier models, have been shocked to find out how much it costs to replace their batteries.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in a Toronto hotel room six years ago.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police seize $6.3 million worth of meth from Winnipeg apartment
The Winnipeg Police Service’s guns and gangs unit made their largest meth seizure to date, seizing more than $6 million worth of meth from an apartment.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in a Toronto hotel room six years ago.
-
Winnipeg woman to buy new couch with $1M lottery prize
A Winnipeg woman is $1 million richer after winning one of the Maxmillions drawn for the Oct. 7 Lotto Max jackpot.
Regina
-
Award-winning study explores economic options for coal-reliant communities in southern Sask.
A group of consultants are being internationally recognized for their work in a feasibility study, exploring future economic opportunities for coal-reliant regions in southern Saskatchewan.
-
8 tips for saving on your home heating this winter
With analysts predicting home utility bills will increase sharply this winter, CTVNews.ca offers some tips for saving on heating costs.
-
Riders' Mason Fine takes Fajardo's spot as starting quarterback
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will start Mason Fine as quarterback on Saturday against the Calgary Stampeders.