CALGARY -- A new survey of small businesses in Alberta shows more than 25 per cent of owners are having trouble convincing their employees to come back.

The number one reason, at 62 per cent of responses, was a preference to remain on the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB).

According to the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), the federal government's CERB payments has resulted in a "disincentive" for employees to return to their jobs.

"CERB was created as emergency support for workers who had lost their job due to the pandemic, not to fund a summer break," said CFIB president Dan Kelly in a release.

Kelly added 27 per cent of small business owners told them their employees had refused to come back to work when they were called.

Some of the other reasons given were a concern over their health or health of their families (47 per cent), child care obligations (27 per cent), a concern over less hours (16 per cent) and a concern over using public transportation (seven percent).

The CFIB also found 11 per cent of respondents wanted to remain on the Canada Emergency Student Benefit (CESB).

In response to the poll, the agency says it is calling on the federal government to make changes to its aid programs and help Canadians transition back to unsubsidized employment.

"It is critical that all parties support the government’s proposed change to end CERB benefits when an employer asks a worker to return to work," Kelly says. "Many workers can’t go back to work yet for valid reasons, but changes are needed to key support programs to help employers reopen and rehire their teams. There is no recovery without getting Canadians back to work."

The CFIB says the government can help get Canadians back to work by allowing more businesses to sign on to the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy by reducing or eliminating the revenue cap, allowing CERB to continue but implementing stricter controls on applicants and allowing CERB applicants to earn more while retaining some of their benefits.

According to data from July 5, approximately 19 million Canadians applied for CERB and more than $54 billion has been paid out.

(With files from CTVNews.ca)