Nurses union membership to vote on mediator-recommended settlement with province
The United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) have voted to send a mediator-recommended settlement with the provincial government to its more than 30,000 members for a ratification vote.
The agreement includes a 12 to 22 per cent pay increase over a four-year term, as well as significant increases to several pay premiums.
More than 500 voting delegates in Calgary on Thursday made the decision.
"This assembly decided it was up to every member affected by this agreement to have a vote," said Heather Smith, UNA president, in a release Thursday night.
Thursday night's release further stated, "The employers also committed in a letter of understanding to raise the Rural Capacity Investment Fund from $7.5 million per year to $22.5 million per year. The union and employer will jointly decide how the money will be spent to assist with retention and recruitment of nurses in rural Alberta."
An online ratification vote is set for Oct. 30.
If ratified, the deal is good from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2028.
UNA delegates were meeting in Calgary this week to discuss stalled labour negotiations with the province.
They gathered Thursday morning to decide how to move forward after recent disagreements with their employer around pay and staffing.
Informal mediation meetings last month failed to bridge two sides that "remained far apart," according to Smith.
"How we got here is several years in the making," she told CTV News.
"We have very stressful workplaces and a very demoralized and tired workforce. We need to be able to retain and recruit — and for most, nurses in this province want respect."
The premier wouldn't get into specifics Thursday but says she's hoping agreements can be reached with not only UNA but also with the other health-care unions due for new contracts.
"I would just ask for everyone to be respectful of the process," Danielle Smith said.
"We've got six or seven union contracts that have come up at the same time, and we have to make sure that we're treating everybody fairly."
Before a strike vote, the union and the province would need to go through formal mediation.
If that's a bust, the union must wait for a 14-day cooling-off period before requesting permission to hold a strike vote.
If a strike does occur, Albertans would still have access to emergency medical care, because of an essential services agreement signed by the two parties.
The agreement ensures some nurses remain on the job regardless of a contract in order to ensure the safety of patients.
With files from The Canadian Press
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump vows to renegotiate USMCA free trade agreement with Canada and Mexico
Donald Trump has vowed to renegotiate the USMCA free trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.
Poilievre, Guilbeault claim victory after federal budget watchdog's updated carbon tax report
Both the Liberals and Conservatives are claiming a win after the parliamentary budget officer released an updated report on the economic impacts of the federal carbon tax on Canadian households.
Look up: Northern lights could be visible across Canada on Thursday night
The northern lights could be visible across most of Canada on Thursday night.
1 person is dead and 12 are trapped in a former Colorado gold mine
One person was killed and officials were working to rescue 12 others trapped deep beneath the surface of a former Colorado gold mine after an elevator malfunctioned at the tourist site, authorities said Thursday.
'This is money, this is my life': Victim of violent Thornhill robbery says he had around $110K stolen
The victim of a violent robbery in Thornhill says he had $100,000 to $110,000 stolen from him after being boxed in his car.
Winnipeg School Division apologizes over message displayed during professional development day
The superintendent of the Winnipeg School Division (WSD) has apologized over a message displayed during a professional development day on Wednesday.
Another Canadian reportedly dead in Lebanon amid escalating Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Global Affairs Canada says it's aware of reports of the death of a Canadian in Lebanon.
340 rescued following Hurricane Milton's widespread destruction
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, causing widespread destruction and immobilizing critical infrastructure. Hundreds of residents have been rescued so far.
Senate passes Liberal, NDP bill to cover diabetes and birth control medication
The pharmacare bill that was central to a political pact between the Liberals and NDP become law Thursday after the Senate passed the bill without making any changes.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton daycare centre shut down over concerns of unsupervised children
An Edmonton daycare has been shut down after failing to address concerns about unsupervised children, the province said Thursday.
-
Nurses union membership to vote on mediator-recommended settlement with province
The United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) have voted to send a mediator-recommended settlement with the provincial government to its more than 30,000 members for a ratification vote.
-
Camrose casino gets go ahead for south Edmonton relocation
A controversial casino has been approved for south Edmonton.
Lethbridge
-
'Come together': How to cut down Thanksgiving dinner costs
The Interfaith Food Bank is busy preparing Thanksgiving bundles and has some tips for anyone hoping to cut down on their holiday dinner costs.
-
Weapons complaint near schools turns out to be false alarm: Lethbridge police
A weapons complaint that led to the temporary lockdown of two Lethbridge schools Thursday turned out to be no threat, police said in a media release.
-
Two Lethbridge family doctors shuttering practices at Campbell Clinic South
Thousands more Lethbridge residents will soon be without a family doctor.
Vancouver
-
B.C. teen shares struggles with mental health, calls for better services
Emmy Casper-Joe hadn’t even reached her teens when she started to struggle with her mental health.
-
B.C. party leaders make pitches to swing ridings as campaign tightens
B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad pledges to overhaul BC Ferries, while NDP Leader David Eby promises to attract more doctors to B.C. with new payment model.
-
Police probe clears seven Vancouver officers in beating death of Myles Gray
Seven Vancouver police officers involved in the beating death of Myles Gray nine years ago have been cleared of wrongdoing by a police discipline authority.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police appeal for information in pellet gun shooting
A suspect has been arrested after allegedly shooting a pellet gun at someone in a Victoria parking lot last week, according to authorities.
-
Five seals released after rehab at Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre
It was a special day for five rescued harbour seals and the people who helped prepare them for their return to life in the wild.
-
Police in B.C. say they seized fentanyl 'moulded into dinosaurs, Lego bricks and other shapes'
Mounties on Vancouver Island say they made an unusual seizure during a recent drug trafficking investigation.
Saskatoon
-
Former Sask. Party MLA and Saskatoon mayoral hopeful denies ties to controversial private school
Emails obtained by CTV News show a Saskatoon private school embroiled in abuse allegations considered mayoral hopeful Gord Wyant a "friend," but he says he cut off contact when the allegations came to light.
-
Saskatoon votes: Who's running in the civic election?
Saskatoon's civic election is inching closer, as candidates are now finalized ahead of voting day on Nov. 13.
-
RCMP search for two 'armed and dangerous' suspects after carjacking in Sask. First Nation
The Saskatchewan RCMP is responding to a report of an armed carjacking in Red Pheasant First Nation.
Regina
-
RCMP still searching for suspects in Whitewood, Sask. armed robbery after vehicle, gun recovered
RCMP say officers have found an abandoned vehicle and seized a firearm connected to an armed robbery in the Whitewood, Sask. area Wednesday night, but are still on the hunt for two suspects.
-
Sask. NDP leader asks voters to set politics aside and choose what's best for province's future
Amid what could be Saskatchewan's tightest election in 17 years, the leader of the NDP is asking voters to set party politics aside and support what's the best course for the province.
-
Saskatchewan Party leader promises more power for police to address public nuisances
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe says he would get tough on those disrupting the public and will shut down nuisance properties if re-elected premier on Oct. 28.
Toronto
-
'This is money, this is my life': Victim of violent Thornhill robbery says he had around $110K stolen
The victim of a violent robbery in Thornhill says he had $100,000 to $110,000 stolen from him after being boxed in his car.
-
Video of 2021 High Park collision that killed couple shown at trial of driver charged
A dashcam video that captured the moment a BMW rear-ended another vehicle near High Park, which set off a chain-reaction collision, was played at the trial of the man charged in the deadly 2021 crash.
-
St. Catharines' Boston Pizza set to have liquor licence suspension after patrons' involvement in fatal car crash
A Boston Pizza in St. Catharines could have its liquor licence suspended for 60 days after allegedly intoxicated patrons were involved in a fatal car crash.
Montreal
-
Man, 28, dead after shooting in Laval parking lot
A 28-year-old man has died after being shot in a Laval parking lot Thursday afternoon, police say.
-
Quebec studying reassigning family doctors based on person's health
The Legault government could withdraw no fewer than 1.5 million medical appointments from people who have family doctors and redistribute them to people who do not.
-
Swayman returns, Kastelic scores twice to lead Bruins to 6-4 win over Montreal
Jeremy Swayman stopped 21 shots in his first game since signing a new contract, and Mark Kastelic had two goals on Thursday night as the Boston Bruins scored four times in a row to overcome an early deficit and beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-4.
Atlantic
-
Doctor sounds the alarm on the state of Nova Scotia's emergency rooms
Doctor Scott Bowen at the Cumberland Regional Hospital in Amherst, N.S is said he is alarmed by the state of Nova Scotia’s emergency rooms.
-
Aurora sightings possible over Maritimes Thursday night
The aurora may be visible in some parts of the Maritimes Thursday night.
-
'If Helene was an animal, I think Milton was a monster': Maritimers impacted by Hurricane Milton deal with aftermath
Hurricane Milton's devastation in Florida impacts Maritimers near and far
Winnipeg
-
'It's crazy': Woman speaks out after unprovoked attack on Winnipeg bus
A woman is speaking out after an assault on a Winnipeg Transit bus sent her and her daughter to the hospital.
-
Winnipeg School Division apologizes over message displayed during professional development day
The superintendent of the Winnipeg School Division (WSD) has apologized over a message displayed during a professional development day on Wednesday.
-
Babies dying while asleep a social phenomenon in Manitoba: report
A new report taking a second look at sleep safety in infants found a fundamental shift is needed to prevent babies from unnecessarily dying in their sleep.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo to buy shorter, 40-foot-ebuses due to limited availability from manufacturers
OC Transpo says moving forward, its Zero Emission Buses (ZEB) program will procure 40-foot e-buses due to limited availability from manufacturers of 60-foot articulated buses.
-
'Very eerie to hear the strength': Former Ottawa resident describes Hurricane Milton hitting Florida
Former Ottawa resident Angelina Armstrong-Mann says it was clear when Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm in Florida Wednesday night—she heard it.
-
Students donate turkeys, raise money for Ottawa Mission
Students from Elmwood School donated turkeys and raised money for the Ottawa Mission, ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario man 'devastated' he owes $18,000 after 2 loans were fraudulently taken in his name
An Ontario man said he feels 'devastated' after learning his identity was stolen to take out two fraudulent loans under his name.
-
Friends help Sudbury man find a home after living in an encampment
Glenn Thompson packs his E-bike to make the short trip back to the room he’s renting. Just a few short weeks ago, he was living in a tent.
-
TD Bank hit with record US$3 billion fine over drug cartel money laundering
TD Bank will pay US$3 billion to settle charges that it failed to properly monitor money laundering by drug cartels, regulators announced Thursday.
Barrie
-
Revised Muskoka hospital redevelopment plan ready for submission
Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare's hospital redevelopment plan is ready for submission.
-
Convenience store theft turns violent over bottle of wine
Police in Barrie are investigating a theft at a convenience store that they say turned violent on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Wasaga's beachfront redevelopment project stalled as town parts ways with developer
The Town of Wasaga Beach has yet another hiccup in its multi-million-dollar plan to redevelop its iconic beachfront as it announced Thursday it is parting ways with FRAM Building Group and will explore options for a new developer to take over the project.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo resident arrested in Canada-wide grandparent scam
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a Waterloo man who they believe is linked to a group that has been scamming victims across Canada.
-
Failed condo development being revived with potentially higher prices
A failed condo development in Kitchener is in new hands, leaving those who purchased property with a decision to make.
-
Cambridge council taking a gradual approach to improve baseball diamond accessibility
Cambridge councillors want to make baseball games inclusive in their city, pledging to explore funding to make a diamond in Riverside Park more accessible in the 2025 budget.
London
-
Western and CUPE reach tentative agreement, members to vote Friday
Maintenance staff, caretakers and trade workers - all members of CUPE Local 2361 - hit the picket lines at Western University on August 30.
-
One young man in hospital following stabbing at Oakridge Secondary School
At around 9:15 a.m. emergency services responded to reports of a possible stabbing in the area of Oxford Street West and Fiddlers Green Road.
-
St. Thomas firefighters battle massive blaze on CN Rail property
A blaze which at its peak reached 20 feet in the air had St. Thomas firefighters busy on Thursday.
Windsor
-
'The collision was avoidable': Accident reconstructionist testifies in Chatham trial of Windsorite
Brett Iler has pleaded not guilty to six charges of careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act in a collision that killed two people and injured three others.
-
Harrow mother demands daughter’s bus stop is moved off gravel shoulder
A Harrow mother is advocating for her eight-year-old daughter’s bus stop to be moved, over concerns the current location puts her in harm’s way.
-
Headed for the scrapyard: Detroit River car cleanup complete
The removal of 13 vehicles and one trailer from the Detroit River in Sandwich Town is complete.