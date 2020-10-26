CALGARY -- Mandatory masks are now required in all indoor public spaces in the Town of Okotoks as active COVID-19 cases reach 16.

The bylaw will be effective until active cases are under 15 for 30 consecutive days.

“The town needs to protect the health and safety of all residents," said Mayor Bill Robertson, in a release.

"Mandatory masks are an additional safety measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and flatten the curve more quickly,”

Face masks will be required to be worn in all indoor public spaces such as restaurants, public vehicles, retail stores, gyms, places of worship and all common areas in hotels, medical clinics and offices.

Masks will continue to be required in all indoor municipal public spaces.

Exemptions to the bylaw include children under the age of two, resistant children five years and under, people with medical conditions or disabilities, and employees not working with the public or those separated by a physical barrier.

Those who fail to wear a mask and don't meet those exemptions could be fined $100.

Businesses failing to display a sign at indoor public places face possible fines of $200.

Okotoks officials say their focus will be on education over ticketing.