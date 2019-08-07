A 25-year-old man faces multiple charges following an August 2 incident in an Okotoks parking lot.

Okotoks resident Tyler Wickert was spotted August 2 pulling on door handles in an unidentified parking lot, prompting a caller to alert the Okotoks RCMP.

A black Mercedes associated with Wickert turned out to be stolen, and when the RCMP attempted a traffic stop, Wickert abandoned the vehicle, then ran away on foot.

Following a brief chase on foot, Wickert was captured.

After searching the car, police seized a face mask, a rifle, ammunition, various break-in tools, identity cards and controlled substances.

Wickert faces numerous charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle while impaired (on drugs), flight from peace officer, resist arrest/obstruction of peace officer, disguise with intent to commit an offence, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, possession of a prohibited device, possession of break-in tools, illegal possesion of government documents (x3), and mischief.

Wickert is scheduled to appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on August 16, 2019.