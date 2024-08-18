Okotoks wins third straight WCBL title on 9th inning walk-off home run from Connor Crowson

Okotoks’ own Connor Crowson hit the home run of his life Saturday night as the Dawgs defeated Moose Jaw 6-5 to claim the Western Canadian Baseball League (WCBL) title.

The Dawgs won their third straight WCBL title, “repeating the three-peat” that they won from 2007 to 2009.

In front of a packed house of 6,341, the Dawgs grabbed an early 3-0 lead but the Miller Express tied it in the fifth on a two-run home run by Nate Mensik.

Okotoks pushed back, taking a 5-3 lead in the seventh, but Moose Jaw scored twice in the eighth to knot the score at five apiece.

Crowson led off the ninth, lining a 1-1 pitch over the fence in right centre, ending the season on a dramatic note.

Crowson was named the post-season MVP.

"It's unbelievable," Crowson said, after the game. "(A) three-peat, that's unheard of in a lot of sports and I'm just appreciative and thankful."

Dawgs manager Tyler Hollick agreed.

"You could never imagine in the (Dawgs) Academy a walk-off (title-winning) home run from who we call "Mr. Okotoks", " he said. "He's been here since he was seven years old and I think it's one of the most special moments I've ever seen in the stadium."