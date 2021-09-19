Olds, Alta. restaurant suggests it won't comply with province's rules
While many restaurants in Alberta are hustling to get into line with the provincial government's new health guidelines in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, some have implied they won't be going along with them so easily.
A sign, posted at the Our Flames restaurant in Olds, Alta. says it doesn't matter whether or not its patrons are vaccinated, unvaccinated or even wearing masks or not – all will be served.
"We will not be asking for personal health information," it continued. "Please be kind to one another!"
The sign is a direct reference to the province's new restrictions on restaurants, bars and other businesses, giving them the choice of complying with its restriction exemption program (REP) or abiding with a laundry list of COVID-19 guidelines that include reduced capacity, curfews on service and more.
CTV News reached out to the restaurant for further comment on the signage and its intentions when the province's guidelines come into force on Sept. 20, but the owners have not responded as of the publication of this story.
Alberta Health Services has also been contacted for a comment on the situation.
BLACKFALDS, ALTA. REJECTS REP
Not just Alberta businesses are rejecting the province's program.
The Town of Blackfalds said Friday that it would not be adopting the restriction exemption program at all of its facilities on Monday.
Instead, it would reduce the capacity to one-third fire code occupancy and implement social distancing and mandatory face covering requirements.
(Supplied/Town of Blackfalds)
"User groups who will be renting facilities as separate entities will be able to implement the REP for their own events or keep with the one-third capacity at their own discretion," it wrote in a statement on its website.
Youth programming is expected to remain unchanged, the town said, and masks will be required.
Adult fitness classes and programs are postponed for next week until Blackfalds receives further clarification from Alberta Health Services.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Party leaders to make final appeals to voters ahead of tomorrow's election
Candidates are making their final appeals to voters today ahead of tomorrow's federal election. The three main party leaders have packed schedules as they try to reach as much of the electorate as possible.
Liberals, Conservatives in dead heat as parties make final push on eve of election day: Nanos
As the federal party leaders make their final push to Canadian voters, new polling data suggests that the Liberals and the Conservatives are in dead heat.
Election primer: Everything you need to know before you vote
On election day, CTVNews.ca has you covered every step of the way.
BREAKING | Ontario reports more than 700 new COVID-19 cases, province hits vaccine milestone
Ontario is reporting more than 700 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths.
Quebec reports 742 more COVID-19 cases with hospitalizations continuing to rise
Quebec reported 742 more positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with 552 of those not fully vaccinated.
'Waning immunity?' Experts say term leads to false understanding of COVID-19 vaccines
The idea of waning immunity has picked up steam in recent weeks, with some countries using it to justify rolling out third-dose COVID-19 vaccine boosters to their populations. But immunologists say the concept has been largely misunderstood.
'Really frustrating': Racialized people feel ignored in federal election campaign
With election day fast approaching, Indigenous, Black and people of colour in Canada are wondering why racism and issues about race have taken a backseat on the campaign trail.
Advice for voters on the eve of election day: A Q&A with Elections Canada spokeperson Diane Benson
On CTVNews.ca: A transcript of an interview with Diane Benson, spokesperson at Elections Canada, who answered questions on reduced polling stations, how students can vote, and other challenges facing voters in a pandemic election.
Election official, who runs chocolate shop, flies ballot box to 27 B.C. lighthouses
Despite their remote locations, Canada's reclusive lighthouse keepers have one of the highest voter turnouts in the country -- thanks to a part-time election official who flew in their ballots by helicopter. Vlasta Booth, who usually runs a chocolate shop in Victoria, delivered ballots to 27 lighthouses off the coast of B.C., by chopper last week.
Edmonton
-
Time for military support in 'overwhelmed' hospitals: Alberta health-care union leaders
The leaders of four health-care unions and the Alberta Federation of Labour implored Premier Jason Kenney to submit a formal request for assistance from Ottawa as hospitals grapple with increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients.
-
Looking for a vaccine card in Alberta? You won't need a MyHealth Records account after all
The provincial government, with less than 24 hours to go before new COVID-19 guidelines come into force in Alberta, made it simpler for residents to acquire a document proving they've been vaccinated.
-
'We just want them to know that we love them': Giving ICU workers a pick-me-up
The mother of a child who spends a lot of time in hospital wants to give staff in Alberta’s overloaded intensive care units (ICUs) a coffee to help keep them going.
Vancouver
-
Pride flag stolen from New Westminster police in June recovered, department says
Police in New Westminster say they have recovered a pride flag that was stolen from them back in June.
-
Once vaccine-hesitant widow urges everyone to get the shot
Rika Johnson is the mother of two adolescent boys that she will have to raise without their father, after her husband lost a months-long battle with COVID-19.
-
Don't call 911 to report vaccine card violations, B.C. officials remind businesses
B.C.'s largest emergency dispatch operator says it has seen "a small number of calls" related to the province's vaccine card system since it came into effect on Monday, Sept. 13, and it's reminding businesses and members of the public not to call 911 unless there's an immediate risk to public safety.
Vancouver Island
-
Regional district providing $70K toward Indigenous housing project in Courtenay
An Indigenous affordable housing project in the Comox Valley has gotten a funding boost from the regional district.
-
Victoria police chief assaulted at memorial for Indigenous woman killed by police in N.B.
Victoria's police chief was "not physically harmed" when a woman came up from behind him and poured liquid on him during a memorial for Chantel Moore at the B.C. legislature on Saturday, according to the Victoria Police Department.
-
Cluster of COVID-19 cases found at Victoria Elementary School
An elementary school in Victoria has seen a cluster of COVID-19 cases in recent days, according to Island Health.
Atlantic
-
Heavy rainfall forecast in eastern N.L. from remnants of post-tropical storm Odette
The Newfoundland and Labrador government is advising residents of the Avalon, Bonavista and Burin peninsulas to prepare for possible heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts as a result of post-tropical storm Odette.
-
N.S. premier tells people who protested at public health doctor's home to 'grow up'
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative premier has asked people who protested proof-of-vaccination policies outside the home of the province's chief medical officer of health to consider acting more like adults.
-
Obituary published in Amherst, N.S., describes family of six who died in trailer fire
The obituary of a Nova Scotia family who died in a fire in a travel trailer a week ago is providing further details about the mother, father and four young children.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports more than 700 new COVID-19 cases, province hits vaccine milestone
Ontario is reporting more than 700 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths.
-
Will Ontario police forces be actively enforcing proof of vaccination?
Ontario's proof-of-vaccination policy, set to take effect on Wednesday, treads into new territory, businesses say.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at another Toronto elementary school
Toronto Public Health announced Saturday that at least two cases of COVID-19 have been linked to Elmlea Junior School, prompting it to declare an outbreak.
Ottawa
-
Ontario's proof of vaccination system begins Wednesday: What Ottawa residents need to know
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the COVID-19 proof of vaccination program in Ottawa.
-
One new COVID-19 related death reported in Ottawa on Sunday
Ottawa Public Health says 62 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and one more person has died because of the virus.
-
Four new COVID-19 outbreaks declared in Ottawa schools
There are now seven active outbreaks in Ottawa schools.
Montreal
-
Quebec reports 742 more COVID-19 cases with hospitalizations continuing to rise
Quebec reported 742 more positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with 552 of those not fully vaccinated.
-
Rise in telecommuting due to pandemic risks making anti-scab protections toothless
An unsuspected effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting widespread use of telecommuting is that the anti-scab provisions of the Labour Code may have lost some of their bite and become less effective.
-
Montreal mayor, McGill professor among the top 16 'green' professionals
While in the middle of a heated battle to retain her seat as mayor of Montreal, Valerie Plante was honoured for her fight against climate change this week along with a professor from McGill University.
Kitchener
-
Father charged with first-degree murder after one-year-old child found dead in Wellesley Township, Ont.
A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of his one-year-old child in Wellesley Township.
-
First ever Bike the Night promotes safer streets for local cyclists in Guelph
The Guelph Coalition for Active Transportation (GCAT) held its inaugural Bike the Night on Saturday.
-
Police investigating reports University of Guelph students had their drinks spiked
Police are investigating reports of female students possibly having their drinks spiked with an unknown substance at the University of Guelph.
Northern Ontario
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Sault officer in hospital, SIU investigates fatal police-involved shooting of 19-year-old man
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is currently investigating a fatal police-involved shooting of a 19-year-old man in Sault Ste. Marie. Officials say an officer was shot after being called to a domestic situation early Sunday morning.
-
Party leaders to make final appeals to voters ahead of tomorrow's election
Candidates are making their final appeals to voters today ahead of tomorrow's federal election. The three main party leaders have packed schedules as they try to reach as much of the electorate as possible.
-
Snowbird season: Canadian retirees hope for prompt COVID-19 booster shots in U.S. south
Canadian snowbirds are watching to see if the United States finally eases the travel restrictions preventing them from driving south for the winter but some are flying in and planning on getting a COVID-19 booster shot as soon as they get there, said one Toronto travel insurance broker.
Winnipeg
-
Advice for voters on the eve of election day: A Q&A with Elections Canada spokeperson Diane Benson
On CTVNews.ca: A transcript of an interview with Diane Benson, spokesperson at Elections Canada, who answered questions on reduced polling stations, how students can vote, and other challenges facing voters in a pandemic election.
-
Top-ranked Winnipeg Blue Bombers edge Edmonton Elks 37-22 for fourth straight victory
The defence turned the tide for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday.
-
Community plants a forest for the future
The city is a little greener after community members gathered in Winnipeg’s Albina Park on Saturday afternoon.
Regina
-
499 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Sask.
Saskatchewan reported 499 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Saturday.
-
Riders bounce back with 30-16 win over Argos
After back-to-back losses to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Saskatchewan’s only defeats of the season, the Riders improved to 4-2 with a 30-16 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Friday.
-
Back to the Future-inspired car hitting the streets in Regina
A car made popular by the 1985 movie Back to the Future has been hitting the road in Regina, thanks to a local man.
Saskatoon
-
'She was so pure': Funeral held for Saskatoon girl fatally struck by vehicle
Friends and family gathered at the Park Funeral Home in Saskatoon to say their goodbyes to nine-year-old Baeleigh Emily Maurice.
-
499 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Sask.
Saskatchewan reported 499 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Saturday.
-
33rd Street Fair in Saskatoon returns with 'so much to offer'
Saskatoon residents had the chance to enjoy local food, music and unique vendors at a local festival on Saturday.