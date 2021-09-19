Olds, Alta. restaurant suggests it won't comply with province's rules

CALGARY -

While many restaurants in Alberta are hustling to get into line with the provincial government's new health guidelines in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, some have implied they won't be going along with them so easily.

A sign, posted at the Our Flames restaurant in Olds, Alta. says it doesn't matter whether or not its patrons are vaccinated, unvaccinated or even wearing masks or not – all will be served.

"We will not be asking for personal health information," it continued. "Please be kind to one another!"

The sign is a direct reference to the province's new restrictions on restaurants, bars and other businesses, giving them the choice of complying with its restriction exemption program (REP) or abiding with a laundry list of COVID-19 guidelines that include reduced capacity, curfews on service and more.

CTV News reached out to the restaurant for further comment on the signage and its intentions when the province's guidelines come into force on Sept. 20, but the owners have not responded as of the publication of this story.

Alberta Health Services has also been contacted for a comment on the situation.

BLACKFALDS, ALTA. REJECTS REP

Not just Alberta businesses are rejecting the province's program.

The Town of Blackfalds said Friday that it would not be adopting the restriction exemption program at all of its facilities on Monday.

Instead, it would reduce the capacity to one-third fire code occupancy and implement social distancing and mandatory face covering requirements.

"User groups who will be renting facilities as separate entities will be able to implement the REP for their own events or keep with the one-third capacity at their own discretion," it wrote in a statement on its website.

Youth programming is expected to remain unchanged, the town said, and masks will be required.

Adult fitness classes and programs are postponed for next week until Blackfalds receives further clarification from Alberta Health Services.