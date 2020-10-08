CALGARY -- The unsolicited signs mounted on benches in a northwest park have been reinstalled by the City of Calgary hours after Calgarians objected to their removal.

The engraved metal plaques along the trail in Bowmont Park commemorated questionable accounts of Calgary's history, ranging from the site of the 1937 departure of the first hamster pilot to circumnavigate the global to the fording of the Bow River by a herd of elephants at the beginning of the 20th century.

The City of Calgary removed the signs on Tuesday as they were found to be in violation of the policy regarding commemorative plaques and graffiti but Calgarians took to social media to voice their concerns over the departure of the less than accurate reminder of the city's history

We listened & reinstalled all the plaques. As The City, we have to err on the side of caution - but in this case, it was a bit too cautious.



Listening to what’s important to Calgarians is part of our job. If we can make changes for a better outcome, that’s what we’ll do. — City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary) October 7, 2020

CTV News has not confirmed who created the plaques which appeared to have been professionally installed