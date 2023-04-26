One month later, senior in random transit assault remains in hospital

Jose Alvarez was waiting for the train at Marlborough station around 9:45 a.m. on March 30, on his way to an eye appointment.

His daughter had offered to take the day off work to drive him, but he wouldn't have any of it.

"'No, no, don't worry. This is a chance for me to do my exercise'" Tarin Alvarez recalled her dad saying.

"He loves taking the train, the bus."

But as he stood on the platform, a woman smashed a glass bottle across his face - an attack police say was as unpredictable as it was brutal.

Another man struck him with another object just a moment later.

No bystanders intervened.

The attackers are still free - police still don't know who they are.

Anyone with information about the attack or the whereabouts of the people police are looking for is asked to call police directly or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Anyone with information about the attack or the whereabouts of the people police are looking for is asked to call police directly or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Alvarez, 73, has since had a series of operations to repair his face.

The jagged glass cut through his saliva gland and into his mouth.

"The cut is not healing. His saliva gland is giving all the doctors a really hard time," his daughter said.

The wound is not healing and now, doctors are considering removing it.

Alvarez lost his wife of more than 50 years in 2022 and was distraught following the attack, telling detectives he wished the perpetrators had finished him so he wouldn't have to suffer.

Despite his physical and emotional pain, he's now focused on getting better, helped along by daily visits from his adult children.

Police say they are looking for three people - the two attackers and another woman they believe may have been with them but not involved in the attack.

Police say this woman might have information about the attackers.

Anyone with information about the attack or the whereabouts of the people police are looking for is asked to call police directly or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.