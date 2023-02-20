One person dead in vehicle rollover near Gleichen, Alta.

One person is dead following a single-vehicle rollover in southern Alberta late Sunday evening.

At 10:26 p.m., Gleichen RCMP responded a report of an incident on Highway 1 and Highway 561.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 57-year-old man from Wheatland County was ejected from the vehicle and died, an RCMP spokesperson confirmed.

Police believe six people were in the vehicle.

One other person, a 40-year-old man, was injured. There was no information available about the extent of those injuries, or if any of the other four passengers were injured.

RCMP blocked the highway for several hours afterward to investigate the cause of the incident.

They say at this point, alcohol is not a factor, but weather possibly is.

Gleichen is around 95 kilometres southeast of Calgary.