Opening reception of U of C art exhibition postponed

The Friday opening reception of Prairie Interlace: Weaving, Modernisms and the Expanded Frame, 1960-2000 scheduled for 5 p.m. has been postponed due to the Queen's death, the University of Calgary announced Friday.

Two curators' tours scheduled for Saturday morning were postponed, and a Saturday symposium was cancelled.

The exhibition however, remains open to the public.

A collaboration between Regina's MacKenzie Art Gallery and the U of C's Nickle Galleries, Prairie Interlace is an ambitious show featuring 60 works by 48 artists, "including settlers and immigrants as well as Indigenous and Metis artists," the University of Calgary said in a release.

The show explores what it calls "the explosion of innovative textile-based art on the Canadian prairies during the second half of the 20th century."

That includes weaving, in addition to other interlace practices like rug hooking and crochet. The exhibit digs into how artists of diverse backgrounds "wove new histories of fibre during a period of intense energy and collective creativity."

In a statement, University of Calgary President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Ed McCauley said, "Through her many tours of Canada and as the Canadian head of state in the special treaty and rights relationships between the Crown and Indigenous peoples, she (the Queen) embraced the uniqueness of our country and its people, cultivating enduring ties while connecting with different cultures and traditions."

The exhibition runs at Nickle Galleries through Dec.17.