CALGARY -- If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a hundred times: if this article is short, it usually bodes well for Calgary.

Benign conditions overtake us for a few days beneath a high pressure ridge, though there is a drastic turn in the forecast through Sunday. The ridge will be moving by us by then, which will drop our temperatures dramatically and could create some inclement weather.

Two notes for Monday: first, the low temperature carrying into Monday evening is currently limited to 1C. Second - though as a caveat, we’re still a few days from a strongly verifiable forecast – our rainfall potential that day calls for around 10 mm, which would be the most rain we’ve seen in a day since Aug. 7th.

Carpe these coming diems! As Septembers go, this one’s off to a great "first-weekend" start, but Mother Nature offers few guarantees that it continues!

Here’s the five-day forecast:

Today:

Some cloud

Daytime high: 22C

Evening: clear, low 9C

Friday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 26C

Evening: mainly clear, low 9C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 25C

Evening: mainly clear, low 10C

Sunday:

Mainly sunny, chance for scattered showers

Daytime high: 14C

Evening: mainly clear, low 5C

Monday:

Rainy

Daytime high: 11C

Evening: mainly clear, low 1C

We’ll lead with this amazing submission from Shelley:

…and I’m going to take a second one! I stepped out and captured this shot of the sunrise.

You can submit your weather photos here.