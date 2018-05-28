Crews continue to battle a wildfire that is burning south of Bragg Creek and the MD of Foothills has declared a State of Local Emergency.

The McLean Creek Wildfire is burning about 15 kilometres south of Bragg Creek, on the east side of the Elbow River, and officials say it is moving slowly in an east-west direction.

“So the fire started in a former cutblock so there was a lot of dry fuels there for it to move quickly with the winds we had yesterday, however, we were very effective at establishing guard around the fire yesterday and over the night, last night,” said Matthew Anderson, Wildfire Information Officer, Alberta Wildfire. “It started at approximately five hectares in size and was moved up to about 100 by the time we did our final assessment last night.”

Officials say the fire is not under control but that there is no immediate danger to the community.

“Crews are working to reinforce the guard that was established yesterday with air tankers and helicopters and firefighters on the ground,” said Anderson.

A voluntary evacuation order is in place for areas west of Highway 762, between Highway 22 and 178 Avenue West.

“The fire is still listed as out of control, however we have not seen any significant growth last evening or overnight and crews are working to reinforce that and ensure there’s no further growth or spread of the wildfire today,” said Anderson. “So we ask people to be cautious when they’re in the Fire Protection area, keep the campfires safe and small and monitor off highway vehicles for any hot spots and report wildfires to the 310 line.”

Officials say residents may be impacted by the smoke depending on the direction of the wind.

Alberta Health Services has issued a precautionary air quality advisory for the MD of Foothills and residents are being told to take precautions against potential health issues.

People with respiratory and cardiovascular conditions may experience a worsening of symptoms and should call their doctor or Health Link if required.

Residents and campers in the area are being advised to ensure cell phones are working and charged and to stay tuned to Alberta Emergency Alert and Rocky View County Safe & Sound for updates.

Motorists are also being advised to avoid travelling in the area as smoke could decrease visibility.

There are currently 25 wildfires burning in the province, five are considered to be out of control.