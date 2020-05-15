CALGARY -- The size limit for outdoor gatherings in Alberta was increased to 50 people on Friday ahead of the May Long Weekend, Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced during her daily update on COVID-19 in the province.

People should still stay at least two metres away from those who aren't part of their household and refrain from sharing food or drink.

Indoor gatherings are still capped at 15 people, though the limit for worshipping is 50.

"We know that outdoor recreation and being outside in well-ventilated, open spaces, that there can be less of a risk in those context, as long as people are following the guidelines," she said.

Heading into the long weekend, Hinshaw asked Albertans not to travel out of province to limit spread of the virus.

"There are certain things that have been put in place to try to reduce some of that, for example provincial parks only taking reservations from Alberta residents," she said.

"I know that some Albertans have summer homes in B.C. and potentially vice-versa, but I would ask Albertans and those in B.C. or Saskatchewan who are considering travelling for the long weekend to reconsider."

Hinshaw said it is OK for Albertans to visit summer homes and cabins in the province, but they should stock up on groceries and supplies before leaving and should limit their number of stops while travelling.

This weekend, she said, will help set the tone for the summer.

"And Albertans who are thinking about going camping, spending time outdoors doing different kinds of recreation, absolutely should be planning those things," she said.

"I think we need to be celebrating the accomplishments we have achieved and the best way to celebrate the accomplishments we have achieved together is by continuing to be thinking, even as we move to the outdoors, we continue to think about what need to do to limit the spread."

As of Friday afternoon, there are 6,515 confirmed cases in Alberta, with 5,317 considered recovered. Four new deaths were reported Friday, each at extended care homes in Calgary, bringing the provincial total to 125.