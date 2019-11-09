CALGARY – Authorities in Medicine Hat have arrested a 37-year-old man after a six-week-long investigation into fraudulent transactions that targeted a number of big retailers in the southern Alberta and southwestern Saskatchewan regions.

Charles Dale Glasier was arrested on November 7 by the Medicine Hat Police Service.

Investigators recovered over $30,000 worth of items, consisting mainly of Transformers action figure toys and a variety of DVDs and DVD box sets. The property is believed to have been taken from stores in Medicine Hat, Calgary, Lethbridge, Taber, Brooks, Drumheller and Swift Current.

Police believe Glasier obtained the items directly from retailers through a fraudulent means for a fraction of their regular price. Officials say he was intending to sell the items for profit.

Glasier has been charged with one global count of fraud over $5,000 and possession of stolen property over $5,000. He is currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

According to the Retail Council of Canada, retailers lose up to $3 billion a year or $8 million a day due to theft and shoplifting alone.

Members of the public who witness any suspicious activity taking place in their community are asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).