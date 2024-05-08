CALGARY
Calgary

    • Overall, a beautiful Mother’s Day weekend is ahead

    We received lots of much-needed rain in many communities in southern Alberta this week.

    Now, we're headed into a stretch of dry, sunny weather with above-normal temperatures.

    Here is a look at Thursday:

    For Friday and the weekend, there will be sunshine with cloudy periods and temperatures in the mid-20s.

    Overall, a beautiful Mother’s Day weekend is ahead, but with all the daytime heating and some instability, there is a chance of a few isolated showers on Saturday around the supper hours.

    On Sunday, a supper-time thunderstorm is possible.

