A man and a woman are facing charges after a Lethbridge grocery clerk was punched and attacked with a broken bottle when they attempted to stop the pair from stealing items from the store.

Investigators say that at about 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, a 26-year-old woman was observed taking a number of items, including a glass bottle of pop, from the London Road Market and then leaving without making any attempt to pay.

A grocery store clerk confronted the woman, who had met up with a man outside and demanded that she return the stolen goods. At this time, the man punched the clerk and a fight ensued, during which the woman broke the glass bottle and threatened the clerk as well as a citizen who had stopped to help.

The victim and resident backed off and the suspects fled the area, but were apprehended by police a short time later.

The clerk sustained minor injuries in the fight.

Constance Red Crow, 26, and Dennis Noskey, 25, both of Lethbridge, have been charged with:

robbery

two counts of assault with a weapon

possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

Both suspects made their first court appearance on Wednesday.