CALGARY -- Police say charges have been laid against two Calgary suspects wanted in connection with a shooting that happened in Red Deer.

Authorities were first called to the incident outside Parkland Mall in Red Deer at 11:30 a.m. on June 29.

One man was injured as a result of the targeted shooting and taken to hospital.

Police then notified the public about a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee being sought in connection with the incident.

That vehicle was later found in Calgary.

With the assistance of Calgary police, 31-year-old Casey Cousins was arrested on July 7.

A second suspect, Jacob Doubt, 23, was taken into custody in Vanderhoof, B.C. that same day.

Cousins and Doubt, who are both from Calgary, are facing charges of attempted murder with a firearm, multiple firearms-related charges, possession of a stolen vehicle and failing to comply with release orders.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.