Panel upholds Alberta regulator's orders against embattled energy company
A hearing panel for Alberta's energy regulator has upheld two orders against a company that had thousands of inactive oil and gas wells seized last year.
The regulator transferred control of more than 6,000 wells, pipeline segments and other facilities to the Orphan Well Association in September 2023, citing AlphaBow Energy's failure to comply with the two orders.
An order issued in March 2023 called for AlphaBow to demonstrate reasonable care and measures at its sites.
Three months later, the Alberta Energy Regulator ordered the company to suspend its licences and sites over what it said was a failure to comply with the earlier order.
AlphaBow's requests for regulatory appeals were granted, and a public oral hearing was held late last year.
In a news release announcing its decision, the hearing panel says it found that the regulator did not breach procedural fairness in issuing the orders and that it did not exercise its discretion to issue the orders in a manner that was unreasonable.
AlphaBow was not immediately able to provide a response.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2024.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Analysis Defence insiders sound alarms on state of Canadian military
Citing everything from troop shortages to dwindling ammunition stocks to aging equipment and technology, a growing number of defence insiders are raising alarms about the state of the Canadian military.
BREAKING Economy grew at annualized rate of 1 per cent in Q4, Statistics Canada says
The Canadian economy grew at an annualized rate of one per cent in the fourth quarter, Statistics Canada says.
Putin warns that sending Western troops to Ukraine risks a global nuclear conflict
Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed Thursday to fulfill Moscow's goals in Ukraine and sternly warned the West against deeper involvement in the fighting, saying that such a move is fraught with the risk of a global nuclear conflict.
DND suspends contracts with ArriveCan contractor after learning CEO is a DND employee
Just a day after the federal government announced a review of its program to support Indigenous contractors, CTV News has learned the CEO of a company that prompted the review is an employee of the Department of National Defence.
This is how much it costs to 'thrive' on a single, working wage in Toronto
The annual cost of “thriving” for a single working-age adult in Toronto costs $61,654 after taxes, a new report found.
Canadian man drives off Hawaiian cliff, falls from wreck, washes out to sea, survives
A Canadian tourist in Hawaii has survived a disastrous sequence of events after he took a wrong turn while heading out to watch the sunrise, drove off a cliff, fell out of the wreck and was washed out to sea.
'Times are changing': B.C. minister addresses online criticism over bringing baby to legislature
When Bowinn Ma, B.C.’s minister of emergency management and climate readiness, posted a photo of her three-month-old daughter Azalea in a makeshift nursery in her legislature office, most people were supportive of her decision to bring her baby to work.
Sunak says the U.K. is descending into mob rule. Critics accuse him of undermining protest rights
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Britain is descending into "mob rule" because of the pressures created by protests against the Israel-Hamas war -- words criticized as alarmist by a human rights group.
A brazen iPhone scam in Iran reflects its economic struggles and tensions with the West
Instead of getting their hands on the handsets, police and prosecutors in Iran allege customers of a shop in Iran's capital found themselves ensnared by a business owner running a multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to table 2024 budget Thursday afternoon
The Alberta government will table its budget for the upcoming fiscal year Thursday afternoon.
-
'Porn should not be more accessible than sexual health education': Educators raise concerns over Alberta's proposed policies
Former and current educators say Alberta’s already flawed education – around human sexuality, sexual orientation and gender – will only get worse under Danielle Smith’s proposed parental rights policies.
-
Panel upholds Alberta regulator's orders against embattled energy company
A hearing panel for Alberta's energy regulator has upheld two orders against a company that had thousands of inactive oil and gas wells seized last year.
Vancouver
-
Wage fraud, theft accusations lead to dead woman's estate being forced to pay more than $650,000
The estate of a woman who died more than a decade ago is being ordered to pay a B.C. university more than $650,000 for wage fraud and theft.
-
'Times are changing': B.C. minister addresses online criticism over bringing baby to legislature
When Bowinn Ma, B.C.’s minister of emergency management and climate readiness, posted a photo of her three-month-old daughter Azalea in a makeshift nursery in her legislature office, most people were supportive of her decision to bring her baby to work.
-
Heavy snowfall snarls traffic on highway to Whistler
A sudden blast of wintry weather caused such havoc on the roads around Whistler on Wednesday that GPS devices suggested that it would be faster for drivers to take a seven-hour detour past Abbotsford and Lillooet to reach the ski resort.
Atlantic
-
Strong winds cause power outages across the Maritimes
Strong winds have resulted in thousands of power outages in the Maritimes Thursday morning, as well as school closures.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.
-
New Brunswick government reaches settlement deal with two wrongfully convicted men
Innocence Canada says a "satisfactory" conditional settlement has been reached between the New Brunswick government and two men who were wrongfully convicted of a 1983 murder.
Vancouver Island
-
Homicide investigators identify cyclist killed in Vancouver Island hit-and-run
Homicide investigators have identified a cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Vancouver Island earlier this month as they appeal for witnesses to come forward to assist in the murder investigation.
-
'Unconscionable': Fake posters promise family doctors in B.C. community
Posters have been plastered across the Vancouver Island community of Esquimalt since last weekend, falsely promising residents they can sign up for a family doctor by emailing the municipal hall.
-
Nanaimo crash leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries, RCMP say
A woman in her 50s was airlifted to hospital in Victoria after being hit by a car in Nanaimo Tuesday night.
Toronto
-
Toronto home prices up 42 per cent over last five years, cost of living up 17 per cent: report
The cost of living in Toronto went up nearly 20 per cent between 2017 and 2022 – but that’s less than half the increase seen in the city’s housing prices over the last five years, according to a new report.
-
Toronto weather and bus cancellations: Frigid temperatures expected to soon flip again
Toronto residents can expect more flip-flopping weather Thursday as temperatures go from below freezing into the double digits by the weekend.
-
How the Toronto library is recovering from a cyberattack, one book at a time
Hundreds of thousands of books have been freed from a months-long purgatory as scores of staffers race to get them out of storage and back on shelves following a cyberattack that felled the Toronto Public Library's computer systems in October.
Montreal
-
Wild winds, rain cause power outages, school closures across Quebec
More than 185,000 homes in Quebec are without power following the intense wind and rain.
-
Bill 21: Quebec Court of Appeal to rule on constitutionality of secularism law
The Quebec Court of Appeal is expected to rule on the constitutionality of the province's secularism law, better known as Bill 21.
-
'Human mistake' delays reopening of Notre-Dame Street East after Montreal confuses metric, imperial systems
What is being described as a 'human mistake' means Notre-Dame Street East won't fully reopen to drivers for another few weeks -- or even months.
Ottawa
-
Complaints about transit services dominate calls to Ottawa's fraud and waste hotline in 2023
The number of complaints to the City of Ottawa's fraud and waste hotline was up in 2023 compared to the year prior, with a bulk of complaints made against transit services.
-
Couples scramble to reschedule weddings after abrupt closure of Courtyard Restaurant
Several couples who had planned weddings at the Courtyard Restaurant in Ottawa's ByWard Market are scrambling to find new venues after the restaurant announced Tuesday afternoon it would be closing its doors for good.
-
Winter returns to Ottawa following 29-degree drop in temperatures
The temperature hit 15.6 C on Wednesday afternoon, setting a record for warmest Feb. 28 in Ottawa history. A cold front moved into the region late Wednesday afternoon, with the temperature suddenly dropping to 1 C by 7 p.m. and -13 C by 12 a.m.
Kitchener
-
Tenants fight back against renovictions at Kitchener apartment
A rally for tenants of 250 Frederick Street in Kitchener escalated when the building’s management called police on Wednesday.
-
Fire at Toyota Manufacturing building in Cambridge
Firefighters from four stations battled an early morning fire at Toyota Manufacturing in Cambridge.
-
Changeroom designs for Cambridge Recreation Complex cause tension at council meeting
Cambridge city council has put its final stamp of approval on the future Cambridge Recreation Complex, but not without some hurdles.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon emergency shelter will not proceed at proposed site
The City of Saskatoon has announced the proposed emergency shelter in the former Sutherland fire hall will not be proceed, following a city council motion to limit the criteria for site selection.
-
'We were with you': Family of Sask. mass killer embraces officer who put an end to high-speed chase
For RCMP Cst. Heidi Marshall, reviewing the dash cam footage of the chase and her deft takedown of Sanderson’s vehicle triggered emotions she had no time for on the afternoon of Sept. 7, 2022.
-
Saskatoon gets new federal funding to fast-track housing
Federal funding announced Wednesday in Saskatoon aims to fast-track the construction of housing for the city's most in-need residents.
Northern Ontario
-
Northen Ont. man charged after police seize lifelike, child-size sex dolls
A 38-year-old Sault Ste. Marie man is charged with possession of child pornography after a search of a home revealed lifelike, child-sized sex dolls, police say.
-
Sudbury cop killer out on day parole has died
One of two men who have been serving time since killing a Sudbury police officer in 1993 has died, Correctional Service Canada says.
-
Time change: When do we set clocks forward this year?
Canadians will soon have to adjust their clocks an hour ahead as we draw closer to the start of spring. Here's what you need to know before we 'spring forward.'
Winnipeg
-
New Democrat MP Daniel Blaikie to resign his seat, work for Manitoba premier
A New Democrat member of Parliament is resigning his seat for a job with Manitoba's NDP government.
-
'They are suffering': Nurses' union wanting more safety measures in hospitals
Violent incidents are on the rise according to the Manitoba Nurses Union, and its president is saying enough is enough.
-
Fired scientists played down links to China, failed to protect information: documents
Two scientists at a high-security laboratory lost their jobs after reviews found they failed to protect sensitive assets and information and played down their collaborations with Chinese government agencies, newly released records show.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders apologize to fans for 'Girl Math' ad
The Saskatchewan Roughriders are apologizing for an email sent to season ticket holders that the club admits "missed the mark."
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Economy grew at annualized rate of 1 per cent in Q4, Statistics Canada says
The Canadian economy grew at an annualized rate of one per cent in the fourth quarter, Statistics Canada says.
-
'We were with you': Family of Sask. mass killer embraces officer who put an end to high-speed chase
For RCMP Cst. Heidi Marshall, reviewing the dash cam footage of the chase and her deft takedown of Sanderson’s vehicle triggered emotions she had no time for on the afternoon of Sept. 7, 2022.