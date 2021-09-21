Parks Foundation Calgary unveils bench dedication winner to celebrate 30 years of donations
Celebrating three decades and over 1,200 donations throughout the city, Parks Foundation Calgary unveiled the latest winner of the bench and picnic table donation program Tuesday on Scotsman's Hill.
The program functions as a bench and table dedication donation, inviting Calgary residents to enter and win a three-year bench dedication. Situated in parks around the city, the benches each feature a unique bronze plaque honouring a life well-lived, celebrating a milestone, or a landmark birthday or anniversary.
The winner of the bench located on Scotsman's Hill was revealed as Tatianna O'Donnell, who chose to honour her late son, Adam.
Dedication, Sept. 21, 2021
"This program began 30 years ago, and every day we hear from people about how much they love the dedication program," said Sheila Taylor of Parks Foundation Calgary.
"People stop and read the inscriptions on the benches, and for a moment you feel like you are connected to that person, you know them a little bit," added Taylor.
"It connects Calgarians to each other and to nature."
Proudly admiring the new bench, Tatianna O'Donnell said it was for her to honour the life of her son. "Adam was up here a lot; different times of the day in different weather. He used to always come here with his children to watch fireworks," said O'Donnell.
"It's a great place to come, read the plaque, remember him, and enjoy the beautiful view of the city," she added.
Accompanying a short message honouring his life, the plaque features lyrics from Adam's favourite song, "Everything's Gonna Be Alright" by Bob Marley.
Parks Foundation Calgary is a non-profit organization that has operated since 1985. The bench dedication program was initiated in 1991. More information can be found at www.parksfdn.com.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Another minority government. Now what?
When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the 2021 federal election, he said it was because he thought Canadians should have their say about where the country is going. Well, voters have spoken, and it's another minority Liberal government. With an almost identical House of Commons heading to Ottawa in terms of seat distribution, leaders are now facing post-election questions about their futures.
Elections Canada 'sorry' people didn't vote because of long lineups
Many older voters, parents with young children and Canadians with disabilities didn't vote because of long lineups at their voting sites, with Elections Canada apologizing for the wait but saying there was little else they could do in a pandemic.
BREAKING | Autopsy confirms remains found in Wyoming are Gabby Petito's, FBI says
Autopsy results have confirmed that the remains found Sunday in the Bridger-Teton National Forest are those of Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old woman who disappeared while on a trip exploring national parks with her fiancé, according to the FBI in Denver.
Biden congratulates Trudeau on election win
U.S. President Joe Biden called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to congratulate his election win, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.
O'Toole triggers campaign review after loss, saying no one more disappointed than him
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole says he's triggered a review looking into his party's election loss, underscoring that he's committed to making sure the Tories are battle-ready for the next one.
BREAKING | Shandro out as Alberta health minister in Kenney cabinet shuffle
Tyler Shandro is no longer Alberta's health minister as part of Premier Jason Kenney's cabinet shuffle on Tuesday afternoon.
Liberals return to Alberta, and 5 other surprises in the election results
CTVNews.ca looks at some of the biggest surprises of election night, including the ouster of three cabinet ministers.
OPINION | Don Martin: Sooner or later in this status quo mandate, Justin Trudeau will take his walk in the snow
It might take a year or longer before it becomes clear to him, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will eventually realize he’s finished, Don Martin writes in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Pamela Palmater: What does the election result mean for Indigenous women and girls?
With a minority government heading back to Ottawa following an election that barely touched on Indigenous issues, there are things the Liberals can do with cooperation from the other parties to address historic and ongoing genocide, Mi'kmaw lawyer Pamela Palmater writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Edmonton
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Kenney, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update after cabinet shuffle
Premier Jason Kenney and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will deliver a COVID-19 update after Tuesday afternoon's cabinet shuffle.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Shandro out as Alberta health minister in Kenney cabinet shuffle
Tyler Shandro is no longer Alberta's health minister as part of Premier Jason Kenney's cabinet shuffle on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Police want information on man's whereabouts prior to death
Edmonton police are trying to determine the last known whereabouts of Scott Dale Johnson, 39, prior to his death in September of 2020.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vancouver Island adds 61 new COVID-19 cases, as influx delays surgeries
There are now 5,282 active COVID-19 cases in B.C., including 619 active cases in the Vancouver Island region.
-
Man arrested after sexual assault on transit bus: Saanich police
Saanich police say a man has been arrested after a sexual assault aboard a BC Transit bus.
-
Initial repairs nearly complete after undersea cables that power Vancouver Island damaged: BC Hydro
BC Hydro says it's still hard at work repairing damage to underwater cables that bring electricity to Vancouver Island.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
-
New Brunswick reports 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, active cases rise to 509
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 40 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 509.
-
P.E.I. reports three new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; will introduce vaccine passport on Oct. 5
Prince Edward Island is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the active number of cases in the province rises to 47.
Toronto
-
A new tool is helping Ontarians easily show their proof of vaccination starting tomorrow
Add your vaccination status to your iPhone in three easy steps.
-
Toronto about to be hit with 'significant rainfall' as multi-day storm moves in
Environment Canada is warning that some parts of the city could see up to 75mm of rain and that thunderstorms and flooding are a possibility.
-
Important things to know with one day until Ontario's vaccine certificate program
With just days to go before Ontario's vaccine certificate program comes into effect there are some important things to know about how it will work.
Ottawa
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Watson pushes for free transit for all riders in December
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says he will be pushing to make transit service in the city free for all riders this December.
-
LRT train had already derailed before reaching station but kept going: TSB
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says the LRT train that derailed west of Tremblay Station on Sunday actually derailed before reaching the station but kept going until it had passed the rail bridge over Riverside Drive.
-
Ontario's proof of vaccination system begins Wednesday: What Ottawa residents need to know
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the COVID-19 proof of vaccination program in Ottawa.
Montreal
-
Quebec government considering special law to prevent anti-vaxx protesters from blocking access to hospitals, schools
Quebec premier François Legault said it’s 'unacceptable' that people have been protesting against the vaccine passport outside hospitals and schools recently and said the province could turn to the law to put an end to them.
-
French-language minister calls for calm as Bill 96 consultations begin
Quebec Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette called for calm Tuesday morning in his remarks before the start of consultations on language law Bill 96.
-
Fate of Trois-Rivières, Brome-Missisquoi and other Quebec ridings still uncertain after Monday's election
In Quebec, six ridings were awaiting final decisions as of Tuesday afternoon, with the closest Quebec battles in Brome-Missisquoi and Trois-Rivières.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region businesses preparing for vaccine passport launch
Businesses and municipal facilities across Waterloo Region are preparing for the launch of Ontario's vaccine passports on Wednesday.
-
Kitchener-Conestoga, Kitchener South-Hespeler ridings still too close to call
Nearly 24 hours after the election polls closed, two ridings in Waterloo Region are still too close to call.
-
Federal election results from Waterloo Region and area
Here are the federal election results for Waterloo Region and the surrounding area.
Northern Ontario
-
Disturbing video shows North Bay students shouting pro-Hitler, anti-Semitic slogans
North Bay Police and the city’s French Catholic school board are responding to a cellphone video that shows a group of students shouting anti-Semitic slogans on a school field.
-
Handful of votes separate candidates in Sault Ste. Marie as vote count continues
The federal election Monday night still has some drama for voters in Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Worrying viruses – including West Nile -- discovered in Parry Sound district
After some worrying water sample results, the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is advising residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites.
Winnipeg
-
State of emergency extended in Manitoba for what could be the final time
The Manitoba government is once again extending the state of emergency that was put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, this could be the final extension.
-
Manitoba riding continues to be unclaimed, votes are neck and neck
At the end of the day Monday, one Manitoba riding remained unclaimed in the federal election. That result has not changed late Tuesday afternoon.
-
Winnipeg restaurant fined $40K for defying health restrictions; closed to in-person dining
A restaurant in Winnipeg that was fined $40,000 for breaking public health orders is now closed to in-person dining.
Regina
-
Sask. reports record-high COVID-19 hospitalizations for 3rd straight day; 4 children hospitalized
Saskatchewan broke its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday, marking the third straight day the province has done so.
-
Sask. premier says mostly maskless PPC rally in Saskatoon 'unfortunate'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says “it’s unfortunate” that people who attended the People’s Party of Canada election headquarters in Saskatoon flaunted the province’s mask mandate.
-
Arrest leads to numerous weapons charges after altercation with police
The Regina Police Service charged a Regina man who fled on a bicycle after an alleged assault Monday night.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. premier says mostly maskless PPC rally in Saskatoon 'unfortunate'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says “it’s unfortunate” that people who attended the People’s Party of Canada election headquarters in Saskatoon flaunted the province’s mask mandate.
-
Sask. reports record-high COVID-19 hospitalizations for 3rd straight day; 4 children hospitalized
Saskatchewan broke its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday, marking the third straight day the province has done so.
-
Saskatoon voter frustrated over accessibility issues at polling station
A Saskatoon man says his polling station wasn’t set up for him to enter in his wheelchair despite being led to believe it was accessible.