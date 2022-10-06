Part 3: Stress mounts on paramedics, dispatchers
Paramedics in Alberta warned about the declining state of EMS well before COVID-19. And while the pandemic added more strain, those working the front lines say the crumbling started years before.
Mackenzie Payne is Sierra Payne's brother, but also a paramedic. He agreed to give his perspective about the challenges of his job with the understanding he is sharing his personal opinion and doesn't speak on behalf of AHS.
Payne says he is worried about repercussions after speaking out but after what happened to his sister's late partner Brandon Sklenka, who was transported to hospital by CPS when EMS didn't show up, Payne couldn't keep quiet.
"My worst fear in all of this has always been that an ambulance won't be there for my family," said Payne.
"And then it happened."
Contracted by AHS, Payne has been working as a paramedic in rural Alberta for 15 years. He says morale is the lowest it's been in a long time and paramedics are overworked, tired and stressed.
"People are getting frustrated, more and more, and they're not able to manage work-life balance. People are having sleeping problems and are on medication to sleep. They have mental health issues and I think it's gotten worse and worse," he said.
"Some people do a 24-hour shift or even up to 96-hour shifts. So, you need time to turn off sometimes, right? And especially some of these calls are high stress. You need to decompress from seeing some of this stuff."
A Freedom of Information request showed this year, Alberta paramedics worked an average of about 676 hours of overtime per day and were off on sick leave for about 650 hours per day.
Both those figures roughly doubled since 2015.
So many paramedics are off, ambulances were shut down about 520 times per month in Calgary this year because AHS couldn’t staff them, compared to five years ago when ambulances were shut down about 10 times per month.
Mike Parker, president of Health Sciences Association of Alberta, the union that represents paramedics, says on average there are 600 unfilled paramedic shifts per week across the province.
"We've stopped taking care of the paramedics on the street. We expected them to be a disposable product that we can just replace at any time and the reality has set in as we've seen decreases in our resource level," said Parker.
The strain is also felt in dispatch.
An ECO who spoke to CTV News anonymously said after last year's dispatch consolidation for remaining municipalities in Alberta, including Calgary, the transition was chaotic. There weren’t enough staff, and they weren’t trained properly.
And now the strain is even worse because many are burnt out.
AHS records show since 2015, the number of ECOs off for sick leave has more than doubled and overtime hours worked has more than tripled.
"There was a note that we have that describes one evening in this province, and it was a weekday evening, and there were four people answering 911 calls in the province of Alberta for our paramedics – four," said Parker.
And fewer workers mean less training and potentially more mistakes, said the ECO.
"If it's not coded properly, then say you have a lower acuity call, that person may actually be in more medical distress, and they don't get resources and we don't have anybody to send, and they’re overlooked."
The ECO said this has happened.
"It makes it hard to go to the job and it makes you incredibly frustrated. It's not a good feeling to go to work for a place that doesn't care about you or how this makes you feel at the end of the day. They are also telling callers we don't care about you either."
AHS has blamed the strain and lack of new recruits in the last few years on everything including the pandemic, weather, wildfire smoke, opioid crisis to low birth rates.
"This problem has not been going on for the last two years. It's not COVID. There always seems to be an excuse but it's been going on for a long time and it's just now to the point where the public is starting to realize it's at a breaking point," said Payne.
"Our cities have continued to grow. Our province continues to grow. Our resources need to match the growth of our population and call volume increases, and they haven't," added Parker.
According to AHS data, the population in all health zones has increased since 2009, with the Calgary zone growing the most.
Calgary zone's population is three times that of the Central and North zones, yet all of them have about the same average number of operating ambulances.
And when there are no resources, red alerts happen.
The numbers in Calgary have been growing over the years, even before the pandemic hit.
The number of red alerts in Calgary almost tripled between 2017 and 2018.
And this year, the average of number red alerts per day is 15, compare that to an average of six red alerts per day the year before.
But AHS has consistently said red alerts don't last very long but Dwayne Clayden, a retired paramedic, says that's misleading.
"They say the red alert is off because we have one ambulance available in the Calgary zone, which includes Airdrie, Cochrane, High River, Okotoks, Strathmore. So, that ambulance can be in Strathmore. That's the one ambulance available and they cancelled the red alert because one ambulance is available. That's dishonest."
Parker says red alerts were meant to be used for large-scale emergencies.
"The code red conversation is when there was a tornado or when there was a massive disaster to alert all available resources that something big has happened. Today it's thrown around as just another day."
According to two retired paramedics who were employed when EMS was run by the City of Calgary, they say EMS in Alberta wasn't always like this.
Don Sharpe says medics didn't have to routinely work past the end of their shift. They'd have time to eat, rest and train.
"We were enthusiastic about going to work. We were proud of what we did. We had great leadership, great equipment, and organization."
Clayden says they were in the top 10 EMS in North America.
"Alberta, from 1970, led EMS across Canada," he said.
"We had autonomy to create. If we had an idea, we could work it through."
Clayden says the autonomy to share and implement ideas to improve EMS came to a halt in 2009. He was in the room when the province announced it was taking over.
"The idea that you could hear a pin drop in the room was exactly what it was. The only sound maybe was people's jaws dropping and hitting the table. Because of all the scenarios that had been thought up for us, that was the worst."
AHS says the reason for a centralized system came because municipalities wanted government funding for EMS, and it was a way to standardize patient care across Alberta.
Brian Winter says paramedics were told there would be no degradation of services.
"They come in and say we're going to increase the number of cars that serve Cochrane. Well in 2009 we got two cars, and in 2022, we still only have two cars, and the population has doubled."
Sharpe says by 2012, it became obvious to him there were lots of problems with the new system.
"Hallway waits were getting worse, response times were lengthening, equipment they said they were going to give us wasn't materializing, the standard of care, the training we were receiving was starting to kind of fall off."
Sharpe says hallway waits are one of the main reasons people who call 911 are not getting emergency care when they need it the most. It happens because paramedics are required to stay in the hospital with a patient because there are no emergency beds to put them in.
Paramedics started doing this before the province took over EMS, but it's gotten worse. Many are now waiting in hospitals their entire shift and can't respond to calls.
"Initially it was one ambulance or two ambulances waiting and then it became four and five. And then it just seemed like it just became accepted that it's ok for the paramedics to wait in the hallway," said Clayden.
In the case of Don Anderson, who died in hospital after waiting more than an hour for an ambulance to arrive at his home, although the ambulance got to the hospital around 7:20 a.m., the paramedics weren’t cleared until two hours later.
"After my husband got to the hospital, they left him there in the bay," said Andy Anderson, Don's wife.
"Why is he sitting in the bay?"
Sharpe says there are other countries where hallway waits don’t exist. For instance, he worked in Israel for a few years and says they have a more efficient system.
"In Israel, when I get to a hospital, I don't talk to a triage nurse. As a medic, I know where I'm taking my patient. I go directly there.
"I give my report to the first nurse I see, and I help them get the patient into a bed and I leave."
The reason for hallway waits in Alberta is access block, which is when patients are unable to move from the emergency department to a bed in the hospital.
Dr. Peter Jamieson, Foothills Hospital's medical director, says recently more patients are going to the emergency department, the number of sicker patients has also increased and there is a shortage of staff.
However, he says access block has been an issue for years because hospital beds are taken up by patients who can be elsewhere.
"It's not the patient's fault. It's because they have a particular set of needs which could be met in other places. We just have to get the services in the community organized or funding for them."
But Jamieson says efforts are underway to keep patients moving out of the hospital quicker to free up the emergency departments and allow paramedics to get back on the road.
Payne says at least at the hospital in Strathmore, he's had to wait a long time in the hospital with a patient.
"My record is 10 and a half hours. When I first started in EMS we never waited ever or very rarely but now we wait all the time."
When asked what the thinks the state of EMS will look like in five years, he wasn't sure but is hopeful.
"If you would ask me five years ago if I would be here, right now, I would have never predicted it. So, I honestly have no idea.
"I hope it gets better. Because I still have a long career left and I want it to be better."
Calgary Top Stories
-
LIVE at 7:30
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police: 2 dead, 6 injured in stabbings along Las Vegas Strip
An attacker with a large kitchen knife killed two people and wounded six others in stabbings along the Las Vegas Strip before being arrested Thursday, police said.
Hurricane Ian death toll hits 101 as evacuees return to mud, rubble
The number of recorded storm-related deaths has risen to at least 101 in the eight days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida.
Sticks meant to help hunters climb trees recalled over risk of fall
Hunters who use a brand of climbing sticks intended to help them scale trees should stop immediately, Health Canada reports in a consumer product recall alert.
Poilievre condemned for use of YouTube tag targeting 'misogynistic' groups
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are accusing Pierre Poilievre of 'using his videos to appeal to far-right misogynistic online movements,' following a report that Poilievre's YouTube channel was using a hidden tag to promote his videos among anti-women audiences.
Neanderthal DNA might be linked to smoking, drinking, sleeping patterns in modern humans: study
New research about human evolution might lead to deeper understandings towards genetic risk factors for human behaviour disorders, illnesses and brain disabilities.
Judy Tenuta, brash 'Goddess of Love' comedian, dies at 72
Judy Tenuta, a brash standup who cheekily styled herself as the "Goddess of Love" and toured with George Carlin as she built her career in the 1980s golden age of comedy, died Thursday. She was 72.
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' trailer is here — but Chris Pratt's Italian accent is not, fans say
The first teaser trailer for the long-awaited 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' is here — but a lack of Italian flair in Mario’s voice is leaving some fans feeling like they just got hit with a Koopa shell.
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
In move toward decriminalization, Biden pardons thousands for 'simple possession' of marijuana
U.S. President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of 'simple possession' of marijuana under federal law, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of colour.
Edmonton
-
From candidate to premier-designate: What happens after the UCP picks a new leader today?
Alberta's United Conservative Party is announcing a new leader Thursday night to replace Jason Kenney. The winner will become premier-designate until they are sworn in as premier by the lieutenant-governor at Government House in Edmonton.
-
What is preferential voting and how will it shape the UCP leadership contest?
One political scientist says the United Conservative Party's leadership vote result on Thursday night will come down to how many voting rounds need to occur under the preferential voting system.
-
Edmonton sees more people return to downtown core than any other North American city, new data shows
New data shows Edmonton is the most successful city in North America in attracting visitors back to its downtown core.
Vancouver
-
Residents group takes Vancouver to court over services agreement for Squamish Nation development
A Kitsilano residents group is taking the City of Vancouver to court over an agreement made with the Squamish Nation for a major development project.
-
'We had no help': Woman shares story of miscarrying at B.C. hospital
A Penticton, B.C., woman says hospital staff left her alone for hours before her miscarriage, and she couldn't find anyone to answer her cries for help.
-
Empty chair at Surrey mayoral debate leads to some political theatre
An empty candidate's chair at a mayoral debate in Surrey Wednesday did not go unnoticed. In fact, the chair became a focal point for some theatrics and a few laughs.
Atlantic
-
The cost of nearly two weeks without power adding up for many Nova Scotians
Nearly two weeks after Fiona wreaked havoc across Atlantic Canada, more than 3,000 Nova Scotia Power customers are still waiting to be restored.
-
Hockey N.S. halts funding to Hockey Canada amid controversy
Hockey Nova Scotia has decided to stop sending funds to Hockey Canada in light of sexual assault allegations and the use of registration fees to pay the victims.
-
'This has shone a light on a very big gap': Maritimers in hockey react to Hockey Canada scandal
Provincial hockey organizations in the Maritimes are considering their stance, as Hockey Canada continues to come under fire.
Vancouver Island
-
Large exotic cat on the loose near Victoria is third African serval to escape on Vancouver Island this week
Another serval has escaped from its owner on Vancouver Island, this time in a community north of Victoria. "She learned how to open the back door," says owner Sylvia Lammers. "We thought it was our error that we left the door open, not realizing that she had figured it out."
-
Vancouver Island paper mill to close indefinitely, at least 150 jobs affected
B.C.-based company Paper Excellence says it is indefinitely ceasing its paper operations at one of its Vancouver Island facilities in two months. In an announcement Thursday, the company said its Catalyst Crofton facility, south of Nanaimo, B.C., will stop producing paper in early December, a move that's expected to affect at least 150 workers.
-
Man taken to hospital after 'unprovoked hammer attack' in Victoria: VicPD
Victoria police say a man is in hospital and another has been arrested following an "unprovoked hammer attack" on Thursday morning. Police say they received a report of a random assault with a hammer around 9:30 a.m. in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue.
Toronto
-
Ontario licence plate sticker refund program leaves some car owners with eye-popping rebates
A single person received more than $38,000 from Ontario’s licence plate sticker refund program, while some $32 million ended up with people who appeared to own more than five cars, according to data obtained by CTV News Investigates.
-
Ontario woman looking for carbon tax rebate ends up stuck in expensive home warranty
When a woman from Beaverton, Ont., got a call from someone who said she was eligible for a carbon tax rebate from the government, she says she initially believed them, but instead ended up stuck in an expensive home warranty program.
-
Woman sexually assaulted by Jacob Hoggard says her life was 'shattered beyond recognition'
An Ontario woman who was sexually assaulted by Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard in a Toronto hotel room nearly six years ago says her life was 'shattered beyond recognition' as a result of the incident.
Montreal
-
'Keep the car': Woman hopes thieves return mother's ashes from back seat of stolen vehicle
A woman is calling on Montrealers to keep their eyes peeled for her stolen vehicle. She says she does not care about the car; it’s her mother’s ashes, which were sitting in the back seat, that she wants back.
-
McGill investigating tweet by instructor who allegedly promoted violence against Iranian protesters
McGill University says it is investigating one of its instructors who allegedly called for the death of people participating in anti-government protests in the streets of Iran in recent weeks.
-
Trial begins for trucker accused in deadly crash that killed 4 on Laval highway
The trial started Thursday for a truck driver involved in a crash that killed four people on highway 440 three years ago.
Ottawa
-
Tight race between McKenney and Sutcliffe for Ottawa mayor, 35 per cent undecided: Nanos poll
A Nanos Research survey for CTV News Ottawa shows 29 per cent of respondents said they would vote for Catherine McKenney for mayor of Ottawa, compared to 24 per cent for Mark Sutcliffe.
-
Two dead in Orleans shooting Wednesday night
Ottawa police say two men are dead and another has been injured in a shooting at a plaza in the area of Tompkins Avenue and Tenth Line Road Wednesday night.
-
Ottawa Public Health suggests gathering outdoors for Thanksgiving, as COVID levels remain high in Ottawa
Ottawa residents are being asked to consider gathering outdoors or open windows while gathering indoors for Thanksgiving this weekend, as COVID-19 levels remain high in the community.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge family mourning after fatal plane crash in Saskatchewan
A 22-year-old pilot from Cambridge is being mourned after a fatal plane crash in Saskatchewan.
-
Two dead after collision in North Dumfries
Two people were killed Thursday in a fatal collision in North Dumfries Township, according to the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
-
Region sees low uptake in COVID-19 bivalent booster shots
The COVID-19 bivalent booster has been available to the general public over the age of 18 for almost two weeks, but some clinics are reporting a slower-than-expected response.
Saskatoon
-
Myles Sanderson responsible for all 11 Sask. stabbing deaths: RCMP
Myles Sanderson was responsible for all 11 deaths during the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan last month, according to RCMP.
-
Saskatoon police arrest 51-year-old on array of weapons charges
A 51-year-old Saskatoon man was charged with a host of firearms charges after a raid by the Saskatoon police guns and gangs unit on Tuesday.
-
Saskatoon gynecology clinic hit with ransomware attack: report
A ransomware attack on a Saskatoon obstetrics and gynecology clinic left the personal health information of up to 20,000 patients in the hands of malicious hackers, according to the province's privacy watchdog.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay issued over $200 million in building permits this year so far; breaking own record
The City of North Bay has issued more than $200 million in building permits so far this year, surpassing last year’s all-time record of more than $150 million.
-
Neanderthal DNA might be linked to smoking, drinking, sleeping patterns in modern humans: study
New research about human evolution might lead to deeper understandings towards genetic risk factors for human behaviour disorders, illnesses and brain disabilities.
-
Community-based organizations in Sudbury receive provincial funding to prevent cybercrime
The Ontario government is investing $1.6 million into 18 community-based organizations as a way to stop fraud, human trafficking and hate crime from happening. Two organizations in Greater Sudbury are on the list to receive funding.
Winnipeg
-
Is Winnipeg safe? How residents feel, according to a CTV News poll
The sense of safety is slipping for many Winnipeggers, with a majority of residents saying they feel their neighbourhood safety has decreased in recent years.
-
City of Winnipeg workers could be on strike next week
The union that represents thousands of City of Winnipeg workers have set a strike deadline for next week.
-
$1B class action suit related to child welfare system filed against Manitoba government, Attorney General of Canada
A $1 billion class action lawsuit has been filed in the Court of King’s Bench against the Government of Manitoba and the Attorney General of Canada related to the child welfare system in Manitoba.
Regina
-
Myles Sanderson responsible for all 11 Sask. stabbing deaths: RCMP
Myles Sanderson was responsible for all 11 deaths during the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan last month, according to RCMP.
-
'A sense of power': New communication panels offering nonverbal children a chance to interact at city parks
Communication panels have been installed in three Regina parks, offering those who are nonverbal or who are experiencing disabilities an opportunity to interact with others.
-
Report details events leading up to Estevan police constable's death, chief's resignation
An inquiry into workplace concerns at the Estevan Police Service (EPS) following the death of a constable and subsequent resignation of the police chief has concluded.